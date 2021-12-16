हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Benelli

Benelli TRK 251 adventure motorcycle launched in India, priced at Rs 2.51 lakh: details here

Italian bike manufacturer Benelli launches the new TRK 251 which will be serving as the entry level bike to the company's popular adventure series ‘TRK’.

Benelli TRK 251

Italian bike manufacturer Benelli has launched the new TRK 251 motorcycle in India, which will be serving as the entry level adventure bike to the company's popular TRK series. The Benelli TRK 251 adventure motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

It's powered by a liquid-cooled single-cylinder 249cc engine, the same motor which does duty in the Leoncino 250 that was previously offered in India. It generates 25.8 hp of max power at 9,250 rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm, which is slightly lower than its direct rival, the KTM 250 Adventure, which offers 29.9hp and 24Nm. The KTM 250 Adventure is also more affordable, at Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Benelli TRK251 has a steel trellis frame, suspended on a USD fork and a monoshock. Although it is marketed as an Adventure Tourer, its ground clearance is only 170mm, which is the same as something like a Yamaha R15 V4. However, it does have a large 18 litre fuel tank to help it get around on immense range.

The TRK's 17-inch alloy wheels are clearly road-oriented, as are its Metzeler Sportec tyres. It also features all-digital instrumentation, dual-channel ABS, and an LED headlight.

Tags:
