हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Audi

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani buys Audi A8L worth Rs 1.58 crore, check pics here

The new Audi A8L was launched in India in early 2020 and is the flagship sedan of the German luxury carmaker competing against the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani buys Audi A8L worth Rs 1.58 crore, check pics here
Kiara Advani buys Audi A8L

Popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has bought the brand new Audi A8L luxury sedan worth Rs 1.58 crore (ex-showroom), pictures of which were shared on Audi India's Twitter handle. Launched back in February 2020, the Audi A8L is offered in only a single 55 TFSI trim level and is the fourth-gen model of the luxury sedan getting cutting-edge and class-leading features.

The new Audi A8L is the flagship sedan of the German luxury carmaker competing against the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series. It is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and comes with a permanent all-wheel drive system. The engine produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque and is also equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology with a 10Ah lithium-ion battery pack.

The Audi A8L focuses on rear passenger comfort and gets a twin-touchscreen rear seat entertainment package and a footrest mounted on the backrest of the front passenger seat with a foot massager. 

Other features include a 'Virtual Cockpit' digital instrument cluster, Ambient lighting, seat massage function, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen among other things.

Live TV

#mute

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AudiKiara AdvaniAudi A8LBollywood
Next
Story

Delhi-Kathmandu bus service resumes after 21 months; Covid-19 vaccine certificate, RT-PCR mandatory

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Army killed a terrorist in Pulwama