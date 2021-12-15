Bollywood actress Kiara Advani buys Audi A8L worth Rs 1.58 crore, check pics here

Popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has bought the brand new Audi A8L luxury sedan worth Rs 1.58 crore (ex-showroom), pictures of which were shared on Audi India's Twitter handle. Launched back in February 2020, the Audi A8L is offered in only a single 55 TFSI trim level and is the fourth-gen model of the luxury sedan getting cutting-edge and class-leading features.

Progress and creativity go hand in hand. We’re happy to welcome @advani_kiara to the Audi experience.#FutureIsAnAttitude #AudiA8L pic.twitter.com/CuGimQDJok — Audi India (@AudiIN) December 15, 2021

The new Audi A8L is the flagship sedan of the German luxury carmaker competing against the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series. It is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and comes with a permanent all-wheel drive system. The engine produces 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque and is also equipped with 48V mild-hybrid technology with a 10Ah lithium-ion battery pack.

The Audi A8L focuses on rear passenger comfort and gets a twin-touchscreen rear seat entertainment package and a footrest mounted on the backrest of the front passenger seat with a foot massager.

Other features include a 'Virtual Cockpit' digital instrument cluster, Ambient lighting, seat massage function, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen among other things.

