Bollywood Singer KK buys Audi RS5 Coupe, priced at Rs 1.06 crore

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, aka KK, recently acquired a new Audi RS5, and the images of the singer receiving his car were posted by Audi on social media platforms. KK has purchased a “Tango Red” coloured Audi RS5 which gives the car a very sporty look. The price of the Audi RS5 Coupe stands at Rs 1.06 crore (Ex-showroom).

Audi RS5 is a four-door sports coupe and it is actually one of the prettiest vehicles on the road. According to many, the Audi RS5 is one of the most attractive vehicles in the company's lineup.

There is a strong emphasis on sportiness in the overall look of this car, with the front bumper and headlamps having a very muscular look, as well as the large front grill, with a RS5 badge on it; and the coupe also features a convertible roof, frameless or pillar-less doors, a fastback design at the rear, large alloy wheels, and so on.

Read also: Nexa offers hefty discounts on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz and more in January 2022

Despite its similarities to other Audis, the manufacturer has made changes to distinguish it from the rest. A metal band made of carbon fibre runs across the cabin. This metal band can also be found on the seats, the steering wheel and many more places on the car. An infotainment screen is standard on the RS5 and displays a variety of information.

Audi also offers a fully digital instrument cluster, referring to it as a 'Virtual Cockpit' and its front seats are equipped with massagers. The door pads and steering wheel are finished in Alcantara, while the Parking Aid Plus, wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, pneumatic lumbar support, three-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather and Alcantara seats, and ventilated seats are all included.

To ensure a high level of safety, Audi equips the RS5 with a six-airbag system, ESC, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera, hill-hold assist, and front and rear parking sensors.

Audi RS5 is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 engine generating 450 Ps of power and 600 Nm of torque mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission which powers all four wheels thanks to Audi’s Quattro all wheel drive system. With an electronically controlled top speed of 250 km/h, this car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.9 seconds.

Live TV

#mute