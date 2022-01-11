Nexa offers hefty discounts on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz and more in January 2022

Maruti Suzuki increased its prices for several of its products on the Indian market at the start of this year owing to a rise in production and transportation costs. With a view to providing some relaxation, Maruti Suzuki is offering attractive discounts across some of its vehicles in January. Check out all the discount offers below.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a popular compact hatchback sold in the market, and this month, the “Compact Urban SUV” is available with a cash discount of Rs5,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, as well as a corporate discount of Rs 2,100.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

For the premium hatchback Baleno, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on offer and other than that, the manufacturer is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 on it. Baleno has been a great success in the Indian market for Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Ciaz, the only full-sized sedan made by Maruti Suzuki, does not offer any cash discount at the moment. However, the sedan does include a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount that is included with the purchase of the car. Ciaz is also one of the best selling products for the company and competes against other sedans like Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The S-Cross is Maruti Suzuki’s flagship product for the Indian market. The company is currently offering a cash discount of Rs15,000. An exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 is also available, as well as a corporate discount of Rs5,000.

