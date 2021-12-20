Book Mahindra XUV700 now and get it in 2023, SUV's waiting period reaches 1.5 years

Mahindra XUV700 has received overwhelming response from buyers in India since its launch in August 2021. Mahindra's booking windows opened on 7th October and the rush was unprecedented. 25,000 units were ordered within an hour on the first day, and 25,000 more were booked within two hours on the following day. Not only was Mahindra setting a new record for the Indian automaker, but the entire passenger vehicle segment in the country was witnessing a first after facing downfall during the lockdowns.

While Mahindra XUV700 was launched at Rs 11.99 lakh, the prices were increased to Rs 12.49 lakh for the subsequent bookings, while the top spec model is priced at Rs 22.99 lakh. At present, Mahindra has orders for over 75,000 units and the company faces a big challenge to meet demand given the global shortage of automotive parts.

While the deliveries of the new flagship SUV from Mahindra has started, many are complaining of the long waiting period. Such is the demand of the SUV that the waiting period has reached as high as 75 weeks or 525 days, which is almost 18 months.

For the top-of-the-line XUV700 SUV, you'll have to wait 1.5 years for delivery. The MX variant, the least expensive, can be delivered in 25-27 weeks, or about 6 months. Mahindra XUV700 waiting period (in weeks) details as per variant are listed below.

Variants Petrol Diesel

MX 25-27 35-37

AX3 28-30 50-52

Ax5 51-53 50-52

AX7 65-67 65-57

AX7L 72-75 72-75

The first petrol variants of the XUV700 were delivered by Mahindra during the last week of October, while the first diesel variants were delivered in the last week of November. High booking numbers and a shortage of semi-conductors have led to unprecedented delays in deliveries. Bookings made on the first day itself have been given mid-2022 as the delivery date, while some deliveries extend to July 2023.

