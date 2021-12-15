Breaking: Noida to get India's largest heliport, UP govt approves project

The Uttar Pradesh has given approval for the construction of the upcoming Noida Heliport, that is said to be the largest helicopter port in the country. Noida Authority has been working on the project for five years now and its CEO Ritu Maheshwari has confirmed the development, saying that the heliport will be based on the upcoming Jewar Airport which will be few kilometres away from the Noida Heliport.

As per a report, Noida Authority will construct the port at Sector 151A, near the Yamuna Expressway at a land parcel of 9.35 acres. Approximately Rs 45 crores will be spent on building the modern heliport with a capacity to park multiple helicopters and will operate both small and big helicopter ranging from 2-26 seater helicopters.

The heliport will also have a 15 metre air traffic control (ATC) and a parking lot with a capacity of 50 cars.