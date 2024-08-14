Advertisement
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Central Railway To Run 18 Special Trains From August 15 To 20 - Check Routes

Special Trains: The Central Railway will operate 18 special trains connecting major destinations during the long weekend, considering the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan festival amid the increasing passenger demand.

Edited By: Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 05:56 PM IST|Source: PTI
These special trains will run on LTT Mumbai-Nagpur (2 services), LTT Mumbai-Madgaon (4 services), CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur (2 services), Pune-Nagpur (4 services) and Kalaburagi-Bengaluru (6 services) routes between August 15 and 20, the Central Railway stated.

The Central Railway planned to run special trains to provide convenient travel options for passengers during the long weekend marked by Independence Day and Rakhi festival, said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

"CR decided to run these special trains given the increased demand," he added. Reservations for the special trains are already open at all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website.

Due to the large number of passengers expected during Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, Central Railway decided to run special trains.

