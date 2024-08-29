Delhi Traffic Advisory: Heavy Waterlogging After Overnight Rains; Check Routes To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Advisory After Waterlogging & Traffic Congestion: Severe waterlogging and traffic congestion were witnessed in several parts of Delhi after spells of heavy rain lashed the capital city since last night. Commuters were wading through the waterlogged road while vehicles were struggling to cross the road. Since this morning, Delhi Police has been continuously providing traffic updates on their 'X' account to help people avoid affected roads and ensure smoother travel. Here are routes to avoid:

Delhi Traffic Police Alerts To Avoid Routes

-- Traffic is affected on UER-II in the carriageway from Dwarka towards Mahipalpur due to the breakdown of a loaded Dumper on UER-II loop. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

-- Traffic is affected on MB Road in both the carriageways from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice-versa due to water logging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.

-- Traffic is affected on Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Dwarka Mor towards Uttam Nagar due to the breakdown of a bus near Dwarka Mor Red Light. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.

-- Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to potholes and water logging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate route accordingly.

-- Due to water logging near APS colony under GGR flyover and breakdown of two buses therein, traffic will remain affected from NSG light towards Vasant Vihar and Dhaula Kuan. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

-- Due to water logging near GGR/ PDR underpass and Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and NH 48. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.

-- Traffic is affected on MB road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Mehrauli due to water logging near Saket Metro Station. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

-- Traffic is affected on Outer Ring road jn the carriageway from Bhera Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to water logging/drainage overflow on the road. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly