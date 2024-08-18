DMRC To Deploy Additional Standby Trains On Raksha Bandhan; Check Details

To tackle the increased passenger volume on Raksha Bandhan on Monday (August 19), the Delhi Metro will have additional standby trains available on its routes, ready to be deployed if needed to handle the higher demand.

On X, Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) announced the services and said, "To facilitate passengers on the festival of Rakshabandhan on Monday i.e, on 19th August 2024, Delhi Metro will be ready with additional standby trains on its corridors for induction into services to cater the rush, if required."

"DMRC will also deploy additional personnel at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters," the post said. "Passengers are requested to use mobile Apps i.e. DMRC Momentum, WhatsApp, Paytm, one Delhi, and Amazon to buy QR tickets online to avoid the rush at ticket counters or to buy National Common Mobility Card / Smart Card from Customer care centres," said the DMRC.

It further said that guards and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) will be deployed at major Metro stations to help and guide commuters on the day. Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with much exuberance and great festivity in India. The festival cherishes strong bond between brothers and sisters.

Sisters on his day tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist, which symbolises their feeling of protection, care and love towards their brother. Also, brothers show respect and love for their sisters by offering gifts, sweets and money.