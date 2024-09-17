Durg-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat Train Flagged Off By PM Modi; To Complete Journey In 8 Hours

Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Train Flagged Off: Durg-Vishakhatpatnam Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off virtually on Monday from the Raipur railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Loco pilot J D Navrengay said that the train journey will commence from Raipur and culminate in Vishakhatpatnam and that it is hundred percent safe.

"It is a matter of pride for the nation that PM showed green signal to the train and its peculiarity is that it runs 160 kms per hour. Also, unless all the doors of the train are closed, the engine will not start. The train will cover the distance from Durg to Vishakhatpatnam in merely eight hours while the local train used to take eleven to twelve hours to complete the journey," he said.

"Durg -Vishakhatpatnam Vande Bharat Express train is very special as it will take the passengers within eight hours to their destination. It is very clean and hygenic and runs at a very fast pace. The train's speciality lies in the modern facilities it offers," the loco pilot added.

School children were taken on board the train and they seemed quite enthusiastic on their maiden journey on board the Vande Bharat train. One student Diksha Sahu travelling by the train for the first time said she was very happy to sit in the train. She said the train is truly unique as it is very neat and clean and there are also good arrangements for the passengers in the train.

"I have travelled by local train but this is something special. My friends are accompanying me. Highly excited to be on board the train. It is a never felt before experience. The train is different from other local trains," she said. School principal Bhushan Paragniya said the train would be a boon for intercity travellers given that it would reduce travel time greatly.

"Glad that Vande Bharat train will run from Durg to Vishakhatpatnam. It will be convenient for the travellers who will reach their destination in a short time. The train is special as it is equipped with modern facilities and if more trains are run Chhattisgarh will progress faster," he said.

"Along with the school children, I am too in high spirits to use the train service. If more Vande Bharat trains are run, Chhattisgarh will witness rapid growth," he added.

The flagging off ceremony was attended by Chhattisgarh Governor Raman Deka, Union Minister Tokhan Sahu, Member of Parliament Brijmohan Aggarwal, MLAs Purender Mishra and Khushwant Saheb.