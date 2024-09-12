Exam Special Trains: 12 Extra Trains To Run For THESE Candidates - Check Full Schedule

Exam Special Trains To Help Candidates In Assam: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate 12 examination special trains to help candidates appearing for Gr. III & IV examinations that are scheduled on September 15, 2024, in Assam. Also, it has been decided to extend the services of two pairs of regular trains to clear the extra rush of candidates appearing for Gr. III & IV examination, N.F. Railway stated in an official statement.

These trains will operate as per the following details:

Train No. 05157 (Alipurduar - Guwahati) will depart from Alipurduar at 17:00 hours on September 14, to reach Guwahati at 04:55 hours on the next day. In the return direction, train no. 05158 (Guwahati - Alipurduar) will depart from Guwahati at 20:00 hours on September 15 to reach Alipurduar at 07:30 hours on the next day.

Train No. 05159 (Alipurduar - Bongaigaon) will depart from Alipurduar at 18:00 hours on September 14 to reach Bongaigaon at 01:00 hours on the next day. In the return direction, train no. 05160 (Bongaigaon - Alipurduar) will depart from Bongaigaon at 18:00 hours on September 15 to reach Alipurduar at 01:45 hours on the next day.

Train No. 05161 (Mariani - Narangi) will depart from Mariani at 16:00 hours on September 14 to reach Narangi at 04:55 hours on the next day. In the return direction, train no. 05162 (Narangi - Mariani) will depart from Narangi at 20:25 hours on September 15 to reach Mariani at 09:00 hours on the next day.

Train No. 05175 (Haibargaon - Guwahati) will depart from Haibargaon at 23:30 hours on September 14 to reach Guwahati at 04:00 hours on the next day. In the return direction, train no. 05176 (Guwahati - Haibargaon) will depart from Guwahati at 19:05 hours on September 15 to reach Haibargaon at 23:15 hours on the same day.

Train No. 05179 (Karimganj - Silchar) will depart from Karimganj at 20:00 hours on September 14 to reach Silchar at 22:30 hours on the same day. In the return direction, train No. 05180 (Silchar - Karimganj) will depart from Silchar at 00:05 hours on September 15 to reach Karimganj at 02:40 hours on the same day.

Train No. 05181 (Karimganj - Silchar) will depart from Karimganj at 04:00 hours on September 15 to reach Silchar at 06:40 hours on the same day. In the return direction, train No. 05182 (Silchar - Karimganj) will depart from Silchar at 21:00 hours on September 15 to reach Karimganj at 23:40 hours on the same day.

Train No. 05183 (Dibrugarh - Ledo) will depart from Dibrugarh at 18:00 hours on September 14 and 15 to reach Ledo at 22:00 hours respectively on the same day. In the return direction, train No. 05184 (Ledo - Dibrugarh) will depart from Ledo at 04:00 hours on September 15 and 16 to reach Dibrugarh at 08:00 hours respectively on the same day.

Train No. 05185 (Jamira - Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 21:00 hours on September 14 and 15 to reach Silchar at 00:10 hours respectively on the next day. In the return direction, train No. 05186 (Silchar - Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 01:00 hours on September 15 and 16 to reach Jamira at 04:00 hours respectively on the same day.

Train No. 05177 (Jamira - Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 10:00 hours on September 14 to reach Silchar at 13:10 hours on the same day. In the return direction, train No. 05178 (Silchar - Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 14:00 hours on September 14 to reach Jamira at 17:10 hours on the same day.

Train No. 05197 (Jamira - Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 18:00 hours on September 14 to reach Silchar at 21:15 hours on the same day. In the return direction, train No. 05198 (Silchar - Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 22:00 hours on September 14 to reach Jamira at 01:10 hours on the next day.

Train No. 05103 (Jamira - Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 03:00 hours on September 15 to reach Silchar at 06:15 hours on the same day. In the return direction, train No. 05104 (Silchar - Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 18:00 hours on September 15 to reach Jamira at 21:10 hours on the same day.

Train No. 05187 (Murkongselek - Kamakhya) will depart from Murkongselek at 14:30 hours on September 14 to reach Kamakhya at 05:00 hours on the next day. In the return direction, train no. 05188 (Kamakhya - Murkongselek) will depart from Kamakhya at 19:45 hours on September 15 to reach Murkongselek at 10:30 hours on the next day.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has also extended the service of several trains that are as follows:

Train No. 15703/15704 (New Jalpaiguri - Bongaigaon - New Jalpaiguri) Express will be extended upto Kamakhya and train No. 05801/05802 (New Bongaigaon - Guwahati - New Bongaigaon) Passenger will be extended upto Kokrajhar, commencing journey from September 14 to 16, 2024.

Train No. 15703 (New Jalpaiguri - Kamakhya) will depart from Bongaigaon at 17:10 hours on September 14 and 15 to reach Kamakhya at 22:00 hours respectively on the same day. In the return direction, train no. 15704 (Kamakhya - New Jalpaiguri) will depart from Kamakhya at 00:05 hours on September 15 and 16 to reach Bongaigaon at 04:30 hours respectively on the same day.

Train No. 05802 (Guwahati- Kokrajhar) will depart from New Bongaigaon at 22:30 hours on September 14 and 15 to reach Kokrajhar at 23:45 hours respectively on the same day. In the return direction, train no. 05801 (Kokrajhar - Guwahati) will depart from Kokrajhar at 02:00 hours on September 15 and 16 to reach New Bongaigaon at 03:00 hours respectively on the same day.