First McLaren in India! British supercar maker officially delivers 720S Spider - check pics

The rush and excitement that you get in a supercar are unequalled. Considering this increasing love of Indians for such cars, British supercar maker announced its entry in India and delivered their first car to West Bengal's businessman Praveen Agrawal. He received his yellow McLaren 720S Spider recently.

The McLaren 720S Spider owned by Praveen Agrawal stands apart from the crowd as it is the first officially delivered car in India that carries the McLaren badge. The 720S is also a part of McLaren's range of cars in India, along with the new McLaren Artura.

Considering the variant you want, it is priced between Rs 3.72 crore to Rs 5.04 crore. Praveen Agrawal's McLaren is the most expensive top-end variant worth Rs 5.04 crore.

As per Praveen's Instagram post, the 720S Spider he owns has an M840T, 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine V8 engine coupled with a 7-speed gearbox and a rear-wheel drive. The engine churns out 720 PS with 770Nm of max torque. To get the perspective of power it produces, it is essential to know that it does 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 341 Kmph.

Praveen's 720S is also loaded with carbon fibre racing seats, super-lightweight forged alloys, carbon fibre steering column, sports exhaust, telemetric kit, along with stealth and luxury pack to make things better. However, there are cars in India that rival the might of McLaren 720S Spider, like the Ferrari F8 Tributo and Lamborghini Huracan.

Praveen is not a first-time supercar owner. He already possesses a good variety of luxury cars and bikes. His bike collection is decorated with jewels like Harley Davidson Fatboy, MV Augusta F4R and Kawasaki Z800.

In his luxury car collection, he has a Rolls Royce Ghost Series II, Bentley Continental GT, McLaren 570S Coupe and a Lamborghini Aventador S. Some of the space in his garage is also occupied by cars like Mini Cooper S convertible, BMW X7 SUV and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and many others.

