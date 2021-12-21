Go First offering discount on air tickets for vaccinated passengers - check offer here

Go First, the Indian airline founded as GoAir, announced a 20 per cent discount for passengers who are fully vaccinated. These discounts will now be available by using the GOVACCI scheme for domestic flights.

This announcement comes at the time when India's Omicron tally has crossed 200, with Maharashtra and Delhi recording 54 each.

Go First airline state that the offer is only valid for passengers who are double vaccinated at the time of booking domestic flight tickets in India.

Read also: Noida to get India's largest heliport under PPP model, UP govt approves project: Check details

During airport check-in, passengers must provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status using the Aarogya Setu mobile app.

According to the company, the offer can only be redeemed on the Go First website or mobile app.

The promo code GOVACCI must be entered in the promo code section on the search page.

In light of the rising number of infections, the government has made it mandatory for international travelers arriving in the country from countries that are considered to be "at risk" to book an RT-PCR test prior to their arrival.

Live TV

#mute