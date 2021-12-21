हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aviation

Go First offering discount on air tickets for vaccinated passengers - check offer here

Go First stated that the discount is only valid for passengers who have been vaccinated twice and have the vaccination certificate.

Go First offering discount on air tickets for vaccinated passengers - check offer here
Go First

Go First, the Indian airline founded as GoAir, announced a 20 per cent discount for passengers who are fully vaccinated. These discounts will now be available by using the GOVACCI scheme for domestic flights.

This announcement comes at the time when India's Omicron tally has crossed 200, with Maharashtra and Delhi recording 54 each.

Go First airline state that the offer is only valid for passengers who are double vaccinated at the time of booking domestic flight tickets in India.

Read also: Noida to get India's largest heliport under PPP model, UP govt approves project: Check details

During airport check-in, passengers must provide a COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status using the Aarogya Setu mobile app.

According to the company, the offer can only be redeemed on the Go First website or mobile app.

The promo code GOVACCI must be entered in the promo code section on the search page.

In light of the rising number of infections, the government has made it mandatory for international travelers arriving in the country from countries that are considered to be "at risk" to book an RT-PCR test prior to their arrival.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AviationGo FirstAirlinesAir travel
Next
Story

Top upcoming cars under Rs 15 lakhs in India – Tata, Kia and More

Must Watch

PT5M42S

Punjab: FIR registered against former minister Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case