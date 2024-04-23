Gone With The Wind: Telangana Bridge, Under Construction For 8 Years, Collapses Due To Strong Wind

In a recent incident in Telangana, a part of an under-construction bridge collapsed in the wee hours of Tuesday. The bridge across the Manair River is located in Odedu village of Mutharam Mandal in Peddapalli district. In a relief, there were no casualties as the incident occurred at midnight when there was no one around.

Reportedly, two girders of the bridge collapsed due to strong winds. This incident was reported to the police by the Villagers alerted police on Tuesday.

The kilometre-long bridge has been under construction since 2016. The bridge was being constructed to enhance connectivity from Odedu village to Garmillapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The construction of the bridge was aimed to reduce the distance between Manthani and Parakal, and Bhupalpally and Jammikunta towns by about 50 kilometres.

The construction work of the bridge was postponed due to a change of contractor, lack of funds and many other reasons. Earlier, local people used to commute through a temporary road under the bridge.

The foundation of the bridge was laid in 2016. The total cost allocated for the bridge was Rs 47.40 crore. The bridge was supposed to be constructed within one year. However, it was postponed due to a change of contractor, lack of funds and many other reasons.