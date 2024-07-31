Good News For Travellers! Kerala’s Third Vande Bharat Express Services To Commence Today

The Indian Railways is set to launch its third Vande Bharat train for Kerala, enhancing connectivity between Kochi and Bengaluru. Starting today, this new service will operate three days a week on the Ernakulam—Bengaluru route.

Timings and Routes

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will begin its journey from Ernakulam Junction at 12:50 PM, arriving in Bengaluru at 10:00 PM. For the return trip, the train will depart from Bengaluru Cantt at 5:30 AM, reaching Ernakulam Junction at 2:20 PM. The train will make stops at key stations including Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem.

Fare Details

Ticket bookings for the new service are already open, managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The fare for the journey between Ernakulam and Bengaluru is Rs.1,465 for an AC Chair Car and Rs.2,945 for an Executive Chair Car.

Schedule

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will run on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Ernakulam to Bengaluru. The return journey from Bengaluru to Ernakulam will be available on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays. This service is expected to significantly benefit the large population of Malayalis working in Bengaluru's IT sector.