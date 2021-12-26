Updated Tata Nexon Electric to get bigger battery pack, 400 km driving range: Report

Tata Motors is developing an extended range version of the electric SUV Nexon EV, according to a recent report that emerged on the internet. Currently, the Nexon is the best-selling EV in India, with the refreshed version going on sale in the early parts of 2022. In order to increase Nexon EVs' range, a larger range battery pack will be incorporated, enabling higher driving range.

As it is expected to have better range capabilities, the 2022 Tata Nexon EV will likely be able to cater to a wider audience. Tata also markets the updated Tigor EV based on Ziptron technology recently, which accounts for 60% of the total zero-emission vehicle sales in India

The Nexon EV's success is due in part to its price range of Rs. 14.24 lakh to Rs. 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom), though it has a shorter range than competitors like MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. Powered by a 30.2 kWh battery pack, it is claimed to have a driving range of 312 kilometers, with 127 horsepower and 245 Nm.

The Tata Nexon EV's range is around 200 km and it is largely preferred by the public for city use. That may change in 2022, however, as it will reportedly feature a larger 40 kWh battery pack. A 100-kilogram increase in kerb weight has been incorporated, and changes have been made to the floor plan to position the extra weight correctly.

With a 30 percent larger battery pack, the updated Nexon EV should have a range of over 400 kilometres in the local test cycle, with a real-world range of 300-320 kilometres helping it to close the range deficit to its competition. It is also expected that the updated Tata Nexon will have a selectable regeneration modes.

Other changes include design changes like new alloy wheels and inclusion of ESP. The updated Tata Nexon may get expensive by 2 -3 lakhs mainly due to larger batteries. Ten electric vehicles are planned by 2026, under Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a newly established subsidiary.

