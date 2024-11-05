Himachal CM Urges Railways To Convert Kalka-Shimla Line To Green Energy-Powered Route

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday urged the Ministry of Railways to explore the possibility of running trains on the Kalka-Shimla railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site, on green hydrogen. In a statement issued, Sukhu said he has written to the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the ministry to consider transforming this historic rail line into a green energy-powered route.

Sukhu said the government aims to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026 and has undertaken several initiatives to achieve this goal, Sukhu said. It is also working on a six-pronged strategy to transform the state into a certified Green Energy State, contributing significantly to India's climate commitments and aligning with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the chief minister said.

This strategic transition will ensure a fair and just shift towards sustainable energy while also boosting the state's economy, he added. The state is on track to replace its current thermal power consumption of 1,500 million units with renewable sources, including hydro, solar, and wind power, he said.

Sukhu said achieving 90 per cent renewable energy consumption in the power distribution network will enable Himachal Pradesh to be certified as a fully Green State. This transition is likely to be completed in a year, allowing industries in the state to apply for the 'Eco Mark' that would enhance the value of their products, he said.

He added that the government is also laying a strong focus on solar power generation, with plans to establish a capacity of 2,000 MW over the next four to five years.