Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798335https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/hyderabad-cm-asks-officials-to-prepare-report-on-metro-rail-connectivity-from-airport-to-future-city-2798335.html
NewsMobility
AIR MOBILITY

Hyderabad: CM Asks Officials To Prepare Report On Metro Rail Connectivity From Airport To 'Future City'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked officials to prepare a comprehensive report on metro rail connectivity between the RGI airport in Hyderabad and the 'future city' being planned on the outskirts.

Edited By: Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 04:26 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hyderabad: CM Asks Officials To Prepare Report On Metro Rail Connectivity From Airport To 'Future City'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked officials to prepare a comprehensive report on metro rail connectivity between the RGI airport in Hyderabad and the 'future city' being planned on the outskirts. He also told the officials to take up metro rail expansion works via the old city of Hyderabad soon.

Reddy, who held a meeting on Musi Riverfront Development and Hyderabad metro, instructed the officials to resolve any hurdles in metro rail expansion, including with regard to land acquisition, an official release said.

He said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the metro rail expansion should be prepared before the Dussehra festival (in October) for submission to the Centre. He said the details of the poor living in illegally occupied lakes and 'nalas' (drains) and along the Musi river should be collected so that 'double bedroom houses' can be allocated to them.

The eligible poor should not be rendered homeless, he said. Stressing on protecting the lakes against encroachments, he suggested that CCTV cameras be installed at all lakes in the city which should be linked to the police Command Control Centre.

He also directed that the Full Tank Level and Buffer Zones of lakes and other water bodies within the outer ring road (ORR) should be identified. 

The state government has recently constituted the HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency).

Revanth Reddy had earlier announced that a 'fourth city', after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad here, would come up at Mucharla on the city outskirts with an AI and health tourism hub, sports, and others being developed there on a grand scale.

He had said the 'fourth city' would be the 'future city'.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Land Grab!: Claiming 6 Ancient Hindu Temples in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Shimla's Demographic Shift: Aadhaar Card Scandal
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Who’s Behind the Animal Fat Adulteration in Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance