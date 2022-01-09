India bound Citroen C3 SUV spotted without camouflage ahead of launch, Details here

It is expected that the Citroen C3, a subcompact-SUV made by Citroen, which was announced for an India launch back in September 2021, will hit the market in the first quarter of 2022, most likely in March-April.

For the first time, the micro-SUV has been spotted in India undisguised. Developed for emerging markets, the Citroen C3 is a 5-seater sub-compact SUV. With over 90 percent localization, the model will be produced at the Thiruvallur plant in Chennai as part of the Citroen C-Cubed Program.

Citroen C3 will use a simplified version of CMP modular platform. Exterior features include split headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED DRLs, ORVMs, a second hexagonal grille, a two-slat chrome finished front grille, faux brushed aluminum skid plates and dual tone bumpers. A conventional antenna will also be included and the wheels will be dual tone diamond cut alloys.

The C3 has a ground clearance of 180mm and a 315-liter boot with blacked out pillars and roof rails. With a 2,540 mm wheelbase, the new Citroen C3 will provide a spacious interior featuring fabric finished seating. Citroen claims the C3 has the most legroom in the segment for rear passengers.

In addition to the Citroen Connect Touchscreen with a 10-inch display, the car will also feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and offer information via speech recognition activated via the steering wheel. Its interior will also feature three fast charging USB ports, a 12V socket, and a 1 liter glove box. In addition to the three spoke steering wheel, the images show off a digital instrument cluster, manual air conditioner controls, and interior heated mirrors.

As for the engine department, Citroen C3 might be offered with two engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 bhp or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which producing 100 bhp.

With the C3, Citroen will have direct competition in the segment of compact SUVs and hatchbacks in the price range of Rs 5-10 lakhs.

