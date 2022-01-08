Tata to Launch Hyundai Creta Rivaling 'Blackbird' mid-SUV Soon, Details Here

Tata motors have been dominating Indian market in the recent past. This growth of the Indian carmakers has been creating a bit of trouble for the Korean carmakers like Hyundai. The numbers on the sales chart for December 2021 tell this story with the numbers, as Tata climbed up to the second position replacing Hyundai.

With this boost of confidence, Tata Motors plans to introduce a new mid-sized SUV codenamed "Blackbird". The launch of Blackbird might influence the market against the interests of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. This SUV has been under development for a while but couldn't make it to the production line.

The delay in the production of Blackbird can be understood as in the past Harrier, and Nexon wasn't able to dominate the market, and bringing a new car at the same time couldn't have been a wise decision. However, considering the high demand for Tata Punch and Nexon, it might be time to step into the new segment. In addition, the Indian buyers are leaning more towards buying SUV's which might benefit the new launch.

Blackbird is expected to be built on the X1 platform, the same as Nexon. The size of the car is supposed to be about the same as the Korean rivals, around 4.3 meters, to be specific. A 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol will power it. This engine is the 4-cylinder version of the 1.2-litre engine of the Nexon.

This engine will primarily be a petrol engine but is also expected to have a diesel variant. Considering the future of the cars and electric vehicle market, it might also get an electric version. It is expected to be launched by 2023.

Considering all the aspects of this SUV and possible features like ventilated seats, sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging among other things, this SUV might change the dynamics of the segment.

