India’s Road Infrastructure Will Surpass America’s: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari - India’s Road Infrastructure: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asserted that India’s road infrastructure will be better than that of America in the coming time, underscoring that efficient highways, waterways, and railways can lower logistics costs and boost the economy. He also took potshots at consultants making detailed project reports (DPR) for roads, saying they prepare this document by sitting at home.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day seminar in Bhopal on ‘Latest emerging trends and technologies in road and bridge construction’.

Gadkari recalled that when he was a minister in Maharashtra, he had a quote by former US President John F Kennedy in his office: “American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good.”

The senior BJP leader said his friend Ratan Tata, who died earlier this month, had asked him several times about the quote during his visits to the minister’s office.

“In the coming time, Indian road infrastructure will be even better than that of America. We will do it,” Gadkari said. He told the participants of the seminar that they could bring about this change.

Sharing his experience of a helicopter survey of the Bangalore-Chennai highway, Gadkari said he noticed three to four “big towers” coming in the way of the highway’s alignment and was told that it would cost Rs 300-400 crore to remove them.

Gadkari said he told an official that the towers could have been avoided during the highway’s construction, thus saving the cost of their removal.

According to the Union minister, India has the second largest road network with 63 lakh kilometres of thoroughfares.

Gadkari sarcastically said that potholes emerge on asphalt roads, necessitating their reconstruction every year. “This gives immense joy to some people,” he said.

“If this ‘joy’ must end, we should introduce white concrete topping. There will be nothing (no damage) to the road for 25 years. I have converted roads in my city (Nagpur) into concrete roads,” he said.

Asphalt roads also suffer if the drainage system is not good as water is dangerous for bitumen, he said.