Indian Railways: Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog – Must Check Updates Before Heading To Station

Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog: Transportation during the winter season is frequently disrupted by dense fog, with air and rail travel being the most affected. Heavy fog often leads to the cancellation of flights and trains; while train delays are quite common under such conditions. As of 6 AM on Thursday, at least 18 trains heading to Delhi from various parts of the country were running late, some by several hours, due to dense fog.

The Avadh Assam Express was the most delayed train among 18, running late by 278 minutes (over 4.5 hours). The Unchahar Express is delayed by 229 minutes, while the Duronto Express has a delay of 176 minutes. Poorva Express, Durg MCTM SF, Vikramshila Express, S Kranti Sup Express, and Shiv Ganga Express were delayed by 240 minutes, 123 minutes, 65 minutes, 83 minutes and 70 minutes respectively.

Full List Of Delayed Trains

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Thursday and predicted dense fog in the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category, with a thin layer of fog reducing visibility across several areas.

At Delhi Airport, low visibility procedures have been activated, but flight operations are running on schedule. In an official advisory, the airport confirmed that all flights are operating normally. In a post on the social media platform X, Delhi Airport stated, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal."