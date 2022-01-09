Kawasaki unveils Limited Edition Z-series motorcycles to celebrate 50 years of Z-line, details here

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary of Z-series bikes, Kawasaki has released special 50th anniversary edition motorcycles. In a special paint scheme intended to commemorate the introduction of the Kawasaki Z1 in 1972, Kawasaki has draped the Z650, Z900, Z650 RS, and Z900 RS in a frame of the Kawasaki Z1 tribute.

On the 50th Anniversary edition motorcycles, the paint job adorning the Z650 and Z900 is called Firecracker red. On these bikes, the bodywork and wheels are predominantly red, while black and white stripes run along their length. Among the things that can be seen on the bike are a gold Kawasaki and Z logo on the tank and a 50th Anniversary badge attached to the tank.

In addition to the two-tone, Candy Diamond brown paint, gold wheels, and a pillion grab bar, Kawasaki's Z650 RS and Z900 RS include a pillion grab bar as standard. The tanks of these bikes are also emblazoned with the 50th Anniversary logo.

Other than these cosmetic differences, the Z650, Z900, Z650RS and Z900RS can be regarded as mechanically identical to the standard models.

Both Z650 and Z650RS are powered by a 649 cc, Liquid-cooled & 4-stroke Parallel Twin engine which generates 64 Nm of torque @ 6700 rpm and 68 PS of power @ 8000 rpm.

Both Z900 and Z900rs also use the same 948 cc, Liquid-cooled & 4-stroke inline-four engine but has different performance figure. The Z900 makes 123 Bhp of power and 98 Nm of torque while the retro looking Z900RS makes 109 Bhp of power and 98Nm of torque.

Kawasaki is expected to launch a few of these 50th Anniversary bikes in India, although no official word has been given yet.

