Auto Expo 2023: THESE carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers to launch, unveil new products
The Auto Expo 2023 will witness the launch and unveiling of a host of new cars, scooters, and motorcycles, and here's what all is expected.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Happening at the India Expo Mart in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the Auto Expo 2023 is set to bring in a host of new cars, motorcycles, and scooters to the Indian market. Major car brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG, Kia, BYD, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, and Tata Motors are participating in the Auto Expo this year. However, some key players like BMW, Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and more have decided to keep a distance from the show. Similarly, no major two-wheeler brand is participating in the Auto Expo this year.
2023 Auto Expo: Cars expected to be unveiled/launched
Major anticipation revolves around select models, namely the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross, Tata Punch EV, Tata Avinya Concept, Tata Curvv Concept, MG Air EV, BYD Seal EV, 2023 Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 Concept, Hyundai Ioniq, Hyundai Nexo, 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and more. In fact, it is highly likely that models like Tata Harrier and Safari facelift, 2023 Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Creta facelift, Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport, Honda City facelift, Honda mid-size SUV and more will make their public appearance at the 2023 Auto Expo.
2023 Auto Expo: 2-Wheelers expected to be unveiled/launched
As for motorcycles and scooters, only electric powertrain-equipped models will be taking the limelight. Big brands like Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Triumph, Harley Davidson, Hero MotoCorp and more will be absent from the 2023 Auto Expo. Talking of electric two-wheeler brands, Greaves Cotton, Tork Motors, Benelli Keeway, MotoVolt, and Ultraviolette Automotive will be present.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Dates & Timings
The Auto Expo 2023 is open for the general public to attend from January 13 onwards till January 18. However, the first day i.e. January 13th, is reserved for visitors with business tickets. On January 13, visiting hours for the motor show remains from 11 AM to 7 PM. For January 14 and 15, timings are 11 AM to 9 PM, followed by 11 AM to 7 PM for 16 and 17 January. Moreover, for the last day of the show, visiting hours are 11 AM to 6 PM.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Ticket Price
Yes, you will need to purchase a ticket for your entry at the 2023 Auto Expo, which can be bought either offline at the venue or online, by visiting bookmyshow.com. Prices for the tickets start from Rs 350 for weekdays, while for the weekends, the price is set at Rs 475. In addition, there will be business hours as well, and the ticket price for the same is fixed at Rs 750.
LIVE Updates | Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India:
The Auto Expo is back after a long gap of three years. The bi-annual event will be the unveiling and launching stage for a slew of vehicles as it starts tomorrow. However, January 11 and 12 are exclusive for media, and the show's access opens for the public from January 13 onwards. The 2023 Auto Expo is happening at the India Expo Mart, situated in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
