Auto Expo 2023: THESE carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers to launch, unveil new products

Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India: Happening at the India Expo Mart in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the Auto Expo 2023 is set to bring in a host of new cars, motorcycles, and scooters to the Indian market. Major car brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, MG, Kia, BYD, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, and Tata Motors are participating in the Auto Expo this year. However, some key players like BMW, Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and more have decided to keep a distance from the show. Similarly, no major two-wheeler brand is participating in the Auto Expo this year.

2023 Auto Expo: Cars expected to be unveiled/launched

Major anticipation revolves around select models, namely the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross, Tata Punch EV, Tata Avinya Concept, Tata Curvv Concept, MG Air EV, BYD Seal EV, 2023 Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 Concept, Hyundai Ioniq, Hyundai Nexo, 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and more. In fact, it is highly likely that models like Tata Harrier and Safari facelift, 2023 Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Creta facelift, Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport, Honda City facelift, Honda mid-size SUV and more will make their public appearance at the 2023 Auto Expo.

2023 Auto Expo: 2-Wheelers expected to be unveiled/launched

As for motorcycles and scooters, only electric powertrain-equipped models will be taking the limelight. Big brands like Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki, Yamaha, Royal Enfield, Triumph, Harley Davidson, Hero MotoCorp and more will be absent from the 2023 Auto Expo. Talking of electric two-wheeler brands, Greaves Cotton, Tork Motors, Benelli Keeway, MotoVolt, and Ultraviolette Automotive will be present.