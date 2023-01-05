2023 Auto Expo: Here's all you need to know - Ticket prices, dates, timing, location and more

The Auto Expo is a biannual show that happens in India and caters to automotive brands and enthusiasts. The pandemic axed the 2022 Auto Expo, and thus, it is now scheduled to happen this year after a big void of 3 years. The excitement and anticipation around the Auto Expo 2023 are high, and auto aficionados are eagerly waiting to step inside the pavilions of various carmakers and two-wheeler brands to let their eyes soak in the beauty of numerous sets of wheels under one roof. All the information about the Auto Expo 2023 is now out, and here we have curated a stop for the information you will need about the ticket prices, timings, location, and dates of the auto show.

The Biggest Motor Show in India, since 1986, is back with its 2023 edition!

Set to begin 13th January 2023 through to 18th January. Catch the latest in exclusive launches, future trends & green tech at the Auto Expo 2023! pic.twitter.com/YGFABL2Me8 — Auto Expo - The Motor Show (@AEMotorShow) January 2, 2023

Auto Expo 2023: Ticket Prices

Yes, you will need to purchase a ticket for your entry at the 2023 Auto Expo, which can be bought either offline at the venue or online, by visiting bookmyshow.com. Prices for the tickets start from Rs 350 for weekdays, while for the weekends, the price is set at Rs 475. In addition, there will be business hours as well, and the ticket price for the same is fixed at Rs 750.

Auto Expo 2023: Venue

The Auto Expo will be held at the India Expo, situated in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, as was the case with the last expo. The premises is situated on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.

Also read - Top upcoming SUV car launches in 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar 5-door and more

Auto Expo 2023: How To Reach

Visitors can travel to the Auto Expo 2023 via multiple modes of transport. Starting with the metro first, the venue is close to the Knowledge Park II metro station in Greater Noida itself. It is hardly a 5-min walk from this metro station to India Expo Mart. Furthermore, one can also use state transport buses that ply to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. In addition, there will be auto/taxi stands outside the premises for last-mile connectivity.

Also read - Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki to unveil multiple cars, focus on SUVs - Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross and more

Auto Expo 2023: Dates and Timings

The Auto Expo 2023 is open for the general public to attend from January 13 onwards till January 18. However, the first day i.e. January 13th, is reserved for visitors with business tickets. On January 13, visiting hours for the motor show remains from 11 AM to 7 PM. For January 14 and 15, timings are 11 AM to 9 PM, followed by 11 AM to 7 PM for 16 and 17 January. Moreover, for the last day of the show, visiting hours are 11 AM to 6 PM.

Sadly, a host of OEMs have announced to keep away from the Auto Expo 2023. Talking of brands that will be present at the motor show, the list includes - Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, MG Motor, Toyota, Kia, Renault, BYD India and more. No major 2-wheeler manufacturers will participate in the show. However, a host of electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler brands will mark their attendance.