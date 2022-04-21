Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2022 XL6 in India today, on April 21 and gets updated design, added cabin features and a new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with a 6-speed AT gearbox and paddle shifters, following the suite of the recently launched all-new Ertiga MPV. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a more premium version of the Ertiga which is sold through the ARENA dealerships, while the XL6 is sold through NEXA range of dealerships. Also, while the Ertiga gets a 7-seater cabin, the XL6 gets a 6-seater cabin with captain seats in the middle row to add to the premiumness in the MPV. Apart from the new engine and gearbox, the XL6 will also get features like Ventilated Seats to distinguish it from the Ertiga. Here's a minute-minute update from the launch event of the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 Price:

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is launched at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec variant with a total of 8 variants on offer.

Maruti Suzuki XL 6 2022 New Features:

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 will get Ventilated Seats as an additional feature over the new Ertiga apart from paddle shifters with 6AT gearbox and connected car technology, which is making way to Maruti Suzuki cars for the first time.

Maruti Suzuki XL 6 2022 Latest Photos:

Photos awaited.

Maruti Suzuki XL 6 2022 Launch Date:

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 will launch in India on April 21, 2022 (today). Bookings have already started at Rs 11,000 in India.

Maruti Suzuki XL 6 2022 Design:

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 will get a redesigned grille, rear end and more prominent body lines.