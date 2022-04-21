21 April 2022, 13:05 PM
The All-New XL6 can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from INR 25 499/-.
21 April 2022, 13:00 PM
The new XL6 promises a fuel-efficiency of 20.97 km/l (MT) and 20.27 km/l (AT).
21 April 2022, 12:57 PM
Here's the variant wise pricing of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 -
21 April 2022, 12:52 PM
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 has been launched in India at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
21 April 2022, 12:50 PM
Here's the side look at the new Maruti Suzuki XL6
21 April 2022, 12:44 PM
Here's the first look of Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022
21 April 2022, 12:43 PM
Here's a look at the colour options of the Maruti Suzuki XL6
21 April 2022, 12:43 PM
The new XL6 is now available in Alpha + variant and gets three new dual colour options.
21 April 2022, 12:42 PM
Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets bigger 16-inch diamond cut dual tone alloys, shark fin antenna, new grille design at the front.
21 April 2022, 12:41 PM
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
21 April 2022, 12:39 PM
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets new infotainment system-
21 April 2022, 12:37 PM
In-built connected tech with 40+ features is offered with Maruti Suzuki XL6 that can be accessed with smartwatch as well.
21 April 2022, 12:35 PM
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 will get the company's new 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT gearbox, again a new for Maruti Suzuki.
21 April 2022, 12:26 PM
The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will gets four airbags.
21 April 2022, 12:24 PM
Despite growing affection for SUVs in India, Maruti Suzuki's MPVs are doing good in the market thanks to the design of an SUV and space of an MPV, says Shashank Srivastava.
21 April 2022, 12:23 PM
The NEXA XL6 was launched only in top-spec variants to tap the premium customers and distinguish between Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
21 April 2022, 12:19 PM
Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India takes to the stage at the XL6 launch, says Nexa and XL6 goes hand-in-hand, defining Maruti Suzuki's vision behind NEXA.
21 April 2022, 12:17 PM
New Maruti Suzuki products to be feature-packed, modern and safe, says new CEO. He further says that newly launched Celerio, Baleno, Ertiga and XL6 are testimony to Maruti's new strategy for India.
21 April 2022, 12:14 PM
New CEO says, car penetration is still less in India as compared to some other parts of the world and Maruti Suzuki wants to change the landscape by offering affordable personal mobility options to Indians.
21 April 2022, 12:12 PM
Maruti Suzuki's newly appointed Hisashi Takeuchi takes on stage. He joined MSIL as CEO in April 2022, taking over the baton from Kenichi Ayukawa.
21 April 2022, 12:05 PM
Maruti Suzuki recently announced a price hike on all its cars upto a range of 1.3 percent, owing to rising input cost - https://zeenews.india.com/auto/maruti-suzuki-hikes-price-across-model-ra...
21 April 2022, 12:04 PM
Apart from NEXA, other Maruti Suzuki cars sold through ARENA dealership includes -
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
21 April 2022, 11:46 AM
Apart from paddle shifters and ventilated seats, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will also get 360 degree camera, that Maruti introduced first with the Baleno premium hatchback.
21 April 2022, 11:42 AM
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get, for the first time connected car technology with 30+ connected car features including remote operated AC among others. Check teaser here -
To connect is to indulge.
Discover the perfect connection between yourself and the All-New XL6 with in-built Suzuki Connect.#BookingsOpen : https://t.co/0m4FCnkxF5
#AllNewXL6 #SuzukiConnect #NEXAExperience #NEXA #CreateInspire #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/SP4MLKzqPV
— Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) April 14, 2022
21 April 2022, 11:20 AM
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get paddle shifters with the new 6-speed AT gearbox for the first time -
21 April 2022, 11:11 AM
The Maruti Suzuki NEXA is the fastest growing automotive brand in India in terms of dealership expansion as well as vehicle sales. Apart from the dealerships, NEXA also offers premium service workshops to its customers.
21 April 2022, 10:34 AM
Here's the teaser image of the soon-to-be-launched Nexa XL6 -
21 April 2022, 09:43 AM
Maruti Suzuki sells the XL6 through the NEXA range of dealerships that is a more premium offspring of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealership. Here' the list of cars sold through NEXA -
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
21 April 2022, 09:42 AM
Here's a teaser for the ventilated seats on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 featuring Nexa's brand ambassador Ranveer Singh-
Feel pampered in utmost comfort with the Ventilated Front Seats in the All-New XL6. Experience true indulgence with the All-New XL6.#BookingsOpen: https://t.co/0m4FCnkxF5#VentilatedSeats #AllNewXL6 #StayTuned #NEXAExperience #NEXA #CreateInspire pic.twitter.com/peqyTHtq36
— Nexa Experience (@NexaExperience) April 19, 2022
21 April 2022, 09:14 AM
The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get multiple features including paddle shifters with 6AT gearbox, ventilated seats, connected car technology among others.
21 April 2022, 09:00 AM
Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker will launch the updated XL6 sold through the NEXA dealerships in India today.