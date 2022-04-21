हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launched LIVE Updates: Check Nexa XL6 Price in India, features, variants and more

Here's the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 LIVE launch updates India: check price, new features, variants, design and more.

By Arjit Garg | Last Updated: Thursday, April 21, 2022 - 13:13
Comments |
Maruti Suzuki Nexa XL6 2022 teaser

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2022 XL6 in India today, on April 21 and gets updated design, added cabin features and a new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with a 6-speed AT gearbox and paddle shifters, following the suite of the recently launched all-new Ertiga MPV. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a more premium version of the Ertiga which is sold through the ARENA dealerships, while the XL6 is sold through NEXA range of dealerships. Also, while the Ertiga gets a 7-seater cabin, the XL6 gets a 6-seater cabin with captain seats in the middle row to add to the premiumness in the MPV. Apart from the new engine and gearbox, the XL6 will also get features like Ventilated Seats to distinguish it from the Ertiga. Here's a minute-minute update from the launch event of the Maruti Suzuki XL6. 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 Price:

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is launched at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec variant with a total of 8 variants on offer.

Maruti Suzuki XL 6 2022 New Features:

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 will get Ventilated Seats as an additional feature over the new Ertiga apart from paddle shifters with 6AT gearbox and connected car technology, which is making way to Maruti Suzuki cars for the first time. 

Maruti Suzuki XL 6 2022 Latest Photos:

Photos awaited. 

Maruti Suzuki XL 6 2022 Launch Date:

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 will launch in India on April 21, 2022 (today). Bookings have already started at Rs 11,000 in India. 

Maruti Suzuki XL 6 2022 Design:

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 will get a redesigned grille, rear end and more prominent body lines. 

21 April 2022, 13:05 PM

The All-New XL6 can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from INR 25 499/-.

21 April 2022, 13:00 PM

The new XL6 promises a fuel-efficiency of 20.97 km/l (MT) and 20.27 km/l (AT).

21 April 2022, 12:57 PM

Here's the variant wise pricing of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 -

21 April 2022, 12:52 PM

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 has been launched in India at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

21 April 2022, 12:50 PM

Here's the side look at the new Maruti Suzuki XL6

21 April 2022, 12:44 PM

Here's the first look of Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022

21 April 2022, 12:43 PM

Here's a look at the colour options of the Maruti Suzuki XL6

21 April 2022, 12:43 PM

The new XL6 is now available in Alpha + variant and gets three new dual colour options. 

21 April 2022, 12:42 PM

Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets bigger 16-inch diamond cut dual tone alloys, shark fin antenna, new grille design at the front. 

21 April 2022, 12:41 PM

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

21 April 2022, 12:39 PM

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets new infotainment system-

21 April 2022, 12:37 PM

In-built connected tech with 40+ features is offered with Maruti Suzuki XL6 that can be accessed with smartwatch as well. 

21 April 2022, 12:35 PM

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 will get the company's new 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine with a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT gearbox, again a new for Maruti Suzuki. 

21 April 2022, 12:26 PM

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will gets four airbags.

21 April 2022, 12:24 PM

Despite growing affection for SUVs in India, Maruti Suzuki's MPVs are doing good in the market thanks to the design of an SUV and space of an MPV, says Shashank Srivastava. 

21 April 2022, 12:23 PM

The NEXA XL6 was launched only in top-spec variants to tap the premium customers and distinguish between Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. 

21 April 2022, 12:19 PM

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India takes to the stage at the XL6 launch, says Nexa and XL6 goes hand-in-hand, defining Maruti Suzuki's vision behind NEXA. 

21 April 2022, 12:17 PM

New Maruti Suzuki products to be feature-packed, modern and safe, says new CEO. He further says that newly launched Celerio, Baleno, Ertiga and XL6 are testimony to Maruti's new strategy for India. 

21 April 2022, 12:14 PM

New CEO says, car penetration is still less in India as compared to some other parts of the world and Maruti Suzuki wants to change the landscape by offering affordable personal mobility options to Indians. 

21 April 2022, 12:12 PM

Maruti Suzuki's newly appointed Hisashi Takeuchi takes on stage. He joined MSIL as CEO in April 2022, taking over the baton from Kenichi Ayukawa.

21 April 2022, 12:05 PM

Maruti Suzuki recently announced a price hike on all its cars upto a range of 1.3 percent, owing to rising input cost - https://zeenews.india.com/auto/maruti-suzuki-hikes-price-across-model-ra...

21 April 2022, 12:04 PM

Apart from NEXA, other Maruti Suzuki cars sold through ARENA dealership includes - 

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

21 April 2022, 11:46 AM

Apart from paddle shifters and ventilated seats, the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will also get 360 degree camera, that Maruti introduced first with the Baleno premium hatchback.

21 April 2022, 11:42 AM

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get, for the first time connected car technology with 30+ connected car features including remote operated AC among others. Check teaser here - 

21 April 2022, 11:20 AM

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get paddle shifters with the new 6-speed AT gearbox for the first time - 

21 April 2022, 11:11 AM

The Maruti Suzuki NEXA is the fastest growing automotive brand in India in terms of dealership expansion as well as vehicle sales. Apart from the dealerships, NEXA also offers premium service workshops to its customers. 

21 April 2022, 10:34 AM

Here's the teaser image of the soon-to-be-launched Nexa XL6 - 

21 April 2022, 09:43 AM

Maruti Suzuki sells the XL6 through the NEXA range of dealerships that is a more premium offspring of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealership. Here' the list of cars sold through NEXA  -

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

21 April 2022, 09:42 AM

Here's a teaser for the ventilated seats on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 featuring Nexa's brand ambassador Ranveer Singh-

21 April 2022, 09:14 AM

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get multiple features including paddle shifters with 6AT gearbox, ventilated seats, connected car technology among others. 

21 April 2022, 09:00 AM

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker will launch the updated XL6 sold through the NEXA dealerships in India today. 

