Volkswagen Virtus Unveil LIVE Updates India: Price, Features, Design and more

8 March 2022, 11:38 AM The Volkswagen Virtus to get GT elements to make it look more sportier.

8 March 2022, 11:36 AM Here are the exact dimensions of the Volkswagen Virtus, making it the biggest in the mid-size segment-

8 March 2022, 11:36 AM Volkswagen Virtus to get 521-litre of boot space.

8 March 2022, 11:32 AM Here's the first look of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan-

8 March 2022, 11:30 AM The Volkswagen Virtus will be pronounced as 'Var' + 'Toos' and not 'Vir' + 'Tas'.

8 March 2022, 11:25 AM The Volkswagen Virtus will come equipped with safety features including 6 airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD among others.

8 March 2022, 11:21 AM Volkswagen launched their first ever sedan in 1961 globally.

8 March 2022, 11:17 AM Here's a teaser of the rear three-quarter of the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus -

8 March 2022, 11:06 AM You can watch the live unveiling of the Volkswagen Virtus here - https://t.co/ON5zQCzUC6 — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) March 8, 2022

8 March 2022, 10:46 AM Dimension wise, the Volkswagen Virtus is expected to be similar in size as the newly-launched Skoda Slavia that stands at 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width, 1,487mm in height, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

8 March 2022, 10:44 AM Volkswagen Virtus sedan is based on the company's MQB AO IN platform on which Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Slavia are based.

8 March 2022, 10:23 AM Despite Volkswagen focusing on their SUV portfolio in India with four launches last year including VW Taigun, VW Tiguan, VW Tiguan AllSpace and VW T-Roc, this year's first major launch is a sedan, the VW Virtus.

8 March 2022, 10:07 AM Volkswagen Virtus will replace the ageing Vento sedan in mid-size sedan category and will rival the likes of newly launched Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.