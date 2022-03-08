हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Volkswagen Virtus Unveil LIVE Updates India: Price, Features, Design and more

Volkswagen will globally unveil the Virtus mid-size sedan in India today and it will compete against the recently launched Skoda Slavia among other sedans.

By Arjit Garg | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 - 11:41
Comments |
Volkswagen Virtus Teaser

Volkswagen India will globally unveil its Virtus sedan in the country today (March 8). The sedan has been spotted testing multiple times ahead of the unveiling and reveals the company's new design philosophy for its sedans. Once launched the Volswagen Virtus will join other cars like Tiguan, Taigun, among others and is the sedan counterpart of the recently launched Skoda Slavia. It will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City in the mid-size sedan category and is expected to be priced between Rs 10- Rs 17 lakh. It will replace the VW Vento as the company's mass sedan offering in India. 

8 March 2022, 11:38 AM

The Volkswagen Virtus to get GT elements to make it look more sportier.

8 March 2022, 11:36 AM

Here are the exact dimensions of the Volkswagen Virtus, making it the biggest in the mid-size segment- 

8 March 2022, 11:36 AM

Volkswagen Virtus to get 521-litre of boot space.

8 March 2022, 11:32 AM

Here's the first look of the Volkswagen Virtus sedan-

 

8 March 2022, 11:30 AM

The Volkswagen Virtus will be pronounced as 'Var' + 'Toos' and not 'Vir' + 'Tas'.

8 March 2022, 11:25 AM

The Volkswagen Virtus will come equipped with safety features including 6 airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD among others. 

 

8 March 2022, 11:21 AM

Volkswagen launched their first ever sedan in 1961 globally. 

8 March 2022, 11:17 AM

Here's a teaser of the rear three-quarter of the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus - 

8 March 2022, 11:06 AM

You can watch the live unveiling of the Volkswagen Virtus here - 

8 March 2022, 10:46 AM

Dimension wise, the Volkswagen Virtus is expected to be similar in size as the newly-launched Skoda Slavia that stands at 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width, 1,487mm in height, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

8 March 2022, 10:44 AM

Volkswagen Virtus sedan is based on the company's MQB AO IN platform on which Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Slavia are based. 

8 March 2022, 10:23 AM

Despite Volkswagen focusing on their SUV portfolio in India with four launches last year including VW Taigun, VW Tiguan, VW Tiguan AllSpace and VW T-Roc, this year's first major launch is a sedan, the VW Virtus. 

8 March 2022, 10:07 AM

Volkswagen Virtus will replace the ageing Vento sedan in mid-size sedan category and will rival the likes of newly launched Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna. 

8 March 2022, 10:05 AM

Volkswagen India, under their new India 2.0 strategy, will globally unveil the Virtus sedan.

