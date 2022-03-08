Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan makes global debut in India, pre-bookings open

Volkswagen India has globally unveiled its Virtus sedan in the country today (March 8) and is the second VW car under the brand's India 2.0 Initiative. Based on the company's MQ AO IN platform, the VW Virtus replaces the Vento as the company's sole mid-size sedan offering in the country. It will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City in the mid-size sedan category and is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh- Rs 17 lakh. Volkswagen as opened the pre-bookings for Virtus starting today.

Read minute-to-minute update of Volkswagen Virtus global unveiling here!

The Volkswagen Virtus will be available in two trim options - Volkswagen Virtus Dynamic Line with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and the Volkswagen Virtus Performance Line with a 1.5-litre EVO petrol engine. Here's a look at the features these trims will get-

The Volkswagen Virtus will be equipped with two engine options and three gearbox options basis the variants. The 1.0-litre TSI engine gets 115 PS and 178 Nm output while the 1.5-litre EVO engine gets 150 PS output. The gearbox options include a 7-speed DSG, a 6-speed torque converter AT and a 6-speed manual unit. In terms of safety, the Volkswagen Virtus will get six airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control System among others.

