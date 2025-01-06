Lucknow Airport Records Robust Growth As flyers’ Headcount Surges Past 5.21 Million In April-December

Lucknow: Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), has continued to clock a robust growth in passenger traffic with the handling of more than 5.21 million flyers during the first nine months of the current financial year (April-December, 2024).

While 4.34 million passengers used the airport to fly on domestic routes, over 0.87 million travelled on international flights, strengthening the airport’s position as a travel hub with world-class facilities and services in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement issued by AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group,

During the first nine months, there was an 11 per cent increase in air traffic movements, reaching 38,953, compared to 35,190 air traffic movements in the same period of FY 2023-24. Compared to the first nine months of FY 2023-24, CCSIA saw a growth of over 5.7 per cent in total passenger traffic during FY 2024-25.

Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru were the top three domestic destinations for CCSIA, while Muscat, Dammam, and Dubai were the preferred international destinations. This growth highlights the steadily increasing demand for air travel from Lucknow and underscores the city's importance for travellers from neighbouring regions, the company said.

A spokesperson for the Lucknow airport said: "The passenger traffic figures and growth at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in the first nine months of 2024-25 are in line with trends in the civil aviation industry. CCSIA confirms its commitment to seamless connectivity and world-class service standards at the newly inaugurated Terminal 3.

With a focus on security and safety, CCSIA ensures a smooth and convenient experience for all passengers. As CCSIA continues to achieve new milestones, it remains dedicated to exceeding passenger expectations and setting new benchmarks of excellence in the aviation sector."

CCSIA operates over 140 flights daily, with an average of more than 21,500 passengers travelling daily. Recently, CCSIA inaugurated new flights by AirAsia Malaysia (Berhad) from Lucknow to Kuala Lumpur and Air India Express from Lucknow to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport). Currently, CCSIA connects 29 domestic and 10 international destinations.

Meanwhile, cargo operations also saw significant growth. In the first nine months of FY 2024-25, cargo operations increased by over 7 per cent, with 16,655 metric tons (MT) handled, compared to 15,597 metric tons during the same period last year.

This includes 12,700 metric tons of domestic and 4,161 metric tons of international cargo. The growth was driven by an increase in domestic flights connecting different parts of the country, as well as flights to international destinations like Dammam, Riyadh, Manila, and Muscat, the company statement added.