Maharashtra: Cracks On Atal Setu Approach Road, Repairs Underway; Congress Blames Corruption

Atal Setu Approach Road Cracks: The repair work by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is underway on the approach road connecting Atal Setu in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole inspected the cracks spotted on the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), and alleged that these cracks are the result of corruption.

Repair Work Underway

Project Head Kailash Gantra said that the repair work will be completed by this evening. "Sometimes people exaggerate things. The cracks are developed on the approach road and they are minor. There are no traffic disturbances due to these cracks...barricates have been placed where repair work is being done for the safety of public and workers," he said.

"The work to attend the cracks is underway. By evening, both ways will be opened to the public," Gantra added. He further informed that cracks have been developed on the extended road of ramps 3 and 5, which is unapproachable.

MMRDA on Friday clarified that minor cracks were found on the approach road connecting Atal Setu in Ulwe, which is not a part of the bridge but is a service road connecting the bridge.

"Don't Believe Rumours"

MMRDA stated that the cracks are not due to structural defects in the project and do not pose any threat to the structure of the bridge. MMRDA also labelled the news as 'rumours' and urged the citizens not to believe them.

The official statement reads, "It has been noticed that there is no crack in the main part of the Atal Setu Bridge but rumours are being spread in various media about it. Please don't believe the rumours."

In a post on X, MMRDA wrote, "There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai."

"Cracks Indicates Corruption"

Meanwhile, after the inspection, Nana Patole addressed the media persons and said, "This road was inaugurated by PM Modi recently. Around half a kilometre of road has sustained one-foot-deep cracks in it, which indicates the level of corruption in this government. They are not even worried about the public."

Nana Patole asserted, "The cracks in this bridge are a result of corruption by the Eknath Shinde government. We will take this matter to Vidhan Sabha strongly."

About Atal Setu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India's longest bridge, in Maharashtra on January 12, 2024. It provides faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduces travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India.

The foundation stone of the bridge was also laid by the Prime Minister in December 2016. Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. It is a 21.8-kilometer-long, 6-lane bridge with about 16.5 km of length over sea and about 5.5 km of length on land.