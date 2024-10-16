Malviya Bridge: New Bridge Across Ganga Traversing Varanasi, Chandauli To Have 6-Lane Highway, Four-Line Railway Decks

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a rail-cum-road bridge across Ganga traversing through Varanasi and Chandauli districts of Uttar Pradesh which will be an engineering marvel with a six-lane highway upper deck and four-line railway lower deck. Briefing reporters after a meeting of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Malviya Bridge in Varanasi is one of the most important railway bridges across Ganga River, connecting the northern, eastern and western states and there is need to replace it.

He said the Malviya Bridge is a rail-cum-road bridge (two-line rail and two-lane road), which was constructed 137 years back and the route between Varanasi and DDU Junction is oversaturated (163 per cent). The new rail-road bridge with four railway lines and six-lane highway bridge will be constructed on Ganga river with an investment of Rs 2,642 crore. "The proposed multi-tracking project will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways," said Vaishnaw, who is also Union Railways Minister.

Varanasi Railway Station, a crucial hub in Indian Railways, connects key zones and serves as a gateway for pilgrims, tourists and the local population.

An official release said that the Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route, vital for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and foodgrains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

"To address this issue, infrastructure upgrades are needed, including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the addition of third and fourth railway lines. These enhancements aim to improve capacity, efficiency and support the region's socio-economic growth. Apart from relief in congestion in the stretch, 27.83 MTPA freight is anticipated on the proposed stretch," the release said.

It said the project is in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision of a New India which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment and self-employment opportunities. The project is result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

The project covering two districts in Uttar Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 30 km. The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country and lower CO2 emissions (149 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 6 crore trees, the release said.