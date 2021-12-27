हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra XUV 300

New Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV to get XUV700 inspired design, check digital rendering here

The Mahindra XUV300 SUV is priced between 7.96 lakhs to 13.36 lakhs and is available both petrol as well as diesel engine mated to a manual or an AMT.

New Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV to get XUV700 inspired design, check digital rendering here

In India, the sub-4 metre SUV segment has continued to grow thanks to the introduction of new SUVs, and this segment holds a good share of the total passenger vehicle market. While Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon are the top-selling vehicles in this segment, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue are also performing well.

On the other hands, Mahindra’s first ever compact SUV XUV300 slipped down the order despite a compelling package. As rivals offer a slew of new features and updates, Mahindra is expected soon to offer a facelift for the XUV300 to compete effectively in the segment. A rendering artist Shubhajit Dixit has revealed his take on the Mahindra XUV300 facelift ahead of its official debut.

Considering it is a facelift, the XUV300 is likely to keep its distinctive design with a few subtle changes. Taking inspiration from the new Mahindra XUV700, the front design incorporates the twin peaks logo that will be seen on all upcoming Mahindra SUVs.

Read also: New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV to get sunroof and wireless charging: Report

Redesigned front grille and bumpers are seen in this Mahindra XUV300 Facelift render. A new exterior color option and redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels round out the updated XUV300.

There appears to be an all-black interior of the facelifted XUV300, including the dashboard, interior seats, and a large central infotainment display encircling the console in piano black surrounds. Even though the current XUV300 is well-equipped with creature comforts, it lacks rear air vents, which is likely to remain the same in the facelifted version.

XUV300's features include a sunroof with a single pane of glass, an infotainment system with a 7-inch touch screen with Android Auto, auto climate control, connected car technology, and rain-sensing wipers. In the safety department, Mahindra XUV300 is equipped with an option of 7 airbags, corner breaking control and rear as well as front parking sensor.

Powering the current Mahindra XUV300 is a 1.2-litre inline three turbo petrol engine which produces 109 Bhp and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre inline four turbo diesel engine capable of producing 115 Bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Both engine can be equipped with 6-speed manual gearbox or an AMT gearbox.

