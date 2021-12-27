New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV to get sunroof and wireless charging: Report

A host of new products will be launched by Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) over the coming year, including the facelifted Baleno, second-generation Vitara Brezza, third-generation Alto, updated Ertiga, and XL6 among them. Moreover, the brand is developing a midsize SUV with Toyota, as well as a compact SUV and a seven-seater car.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki has crossed seven lakh sales milestone for its Vitara Brezza compact SUV, but competition has intensified in recent years, prompting a major model update in early 2022. A few weeks ago, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 production model was leaked in its final form under the codename YTA.

In addition to its many changes inside and out, it is likely to be based on the same Global C platform. Therefore, the interior space and dimensions could remain unchanged from the outgoing model. It is possible that Maruti Suzuki will drop the Vitara name in favor of the upcoming five-seater midsize SUV that will rival the Hyundai Creta.

Read also: Delhi govt to ask Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, Uber to completely switch to electric vehicles

With the new Vitara Brezza, the grille is redesigned along with the front bumper and headlamps, fog lamps are revised, the bonnet has been tweaked, new tail lamps replace the wraparound ones, the tailgate and rear bumper has been redesigned, Brezza wording is written on the bootlid, there is an optional high mounted stop lamp, and skid plates are added to the front and rear, while tall pillars remain.

Like the exterior, the interior too has been restyled as it gets a new dashboard and center console, as well as using premium materials for its exterior. This includes a new steering wheel, which is based on Swift, an updated instrument cluster with an updated MID, a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and more.

In addition to paddle shifts on automatic models, eSIM connectivity allowing a host of new features, a wireless charges station, and a sunroof. In terms of performance, the same 1.5-litre K18 four-cylinder petrol engine would likely to get continued which produces close to 105 PS of power and 138 Nm torque. The engine could be used with higher levels of hybridization for better economy.

Live TV

#mute