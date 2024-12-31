New Year’s Eve In Delhi: Check Traffic Restrictions, Metro Closures, And Police Arrangements

New Delhi: Delhi Police has made elaborated traffic arrangements and restrictions across the national capital, especially at Connaught Place, and deployed nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel in the city on the eve of New Year celebration to maintain law and order, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that 50 teams, equipped with alcometers, will be stationed at key locations to monitor and prosecute any instances of drunk driving. The picket staff will also have alcometers for further check.

According to the police, the traffic personnel will also be present in significant numbers throughout the city, focusing on popular celebration hotspots like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas and India Gate.

The traffic restrictions will be imposed near Connaught Place after 8 pm. The police have distributed stickers for the vehicles entering Connaught Place after 8 pm. Ten spots have been identified at the Connaught Place where people can't go with their vehicles, the officer said.

Additionally, staff will be deployed at 14 points at the India Gate where restrictions will be imposed to prevent overcrowding in the area.

Nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary personnel, will be on the ground to check hooliganism and traffic violations, police said.

"We have prepared a comprehensive arrangement to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors during the upcoming new year's eve celebrations," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla.

The DCP said that large crowds are expected to gather in various clubs, hotels, restaurants, pubs, malls, eating houses and parks, adding special arrangements will be made for Connaught Place/Connaught Circus, Khan Market, five-star hotels, including The Lalit, Imperial, Park, Royal Plaza, Shangri-La, Le Meridien, Taj Mahal, Taj Vivanta, Metropolitan, Claridges, Ashoka, Samrat, ITC Maurya, and Taj Palace, India Gate, 'C' Hexagon and Kartavya Path, temples and gurudwaras.

He further said the arrangement is divided into two zones, with overall supervision by the DCP, New Delhi.

"Zone-A will be supervised by additional DCP-I at places like the Parliament Street and Connaught Place and Zone-B will be supervised by Additional DCP-II at places like Chanakya Puri, Barakhamba Road and Tughlak Road. There will be four ACPs, 23 inspectors, 648 police staff, 100 home guards, 11 companies of Central Armed Police Force -- 10 companies of men and one company of women will be deployed," he added.

The police said that two ambulance vans, two fire tenders, two jail vans, two teams of bomb disposal squad, 28 door frame metal detectors, two teams of SWAT, three teams of Prakram vehicles, 33 MPVs, 30 motorcycle-patrolling teams, 43 foot-patrolling teams, 29 border pickets, 30 vehicle-checking parties at parking lots, seven plain-cloth spotters and five arrest parties will be deployed.

According to the police, the buses headed towards Connaught Place will be diverted, starting from 7 pm on December 31, and the exit gates of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will be closed after 9 pm on December 31 to prevent overcrowding. Two doctors will be deployed in the area to conduct medical examinations of people driving under the influence of alcohol. An Excise inspector will be deployed for checking violations of Excise laws and prohibition regulations.

Meanwhile, DCP, Southwest, Surendra Choudhary, said the South West district police have implemented comprehensive security arrangements to ensure public safety and peaceful celebrations.

He said that traffic checking points with breath analysers and 27 designated checkpoints with barricades have been established to regulate vehicular movement and 14 Quick Reaction Teams have been stationed at strategic locations.

The DCP said the police have secured 35 key celebration venues for special security coverage, adding teams will monitor important spots like 15 malls, motels, cinema halls and other popular places.

In east Delhi, a total of 41 high-visibility pickets have been set up across key locations. Additional 19 pickets dedicated to preventing drunken driving, the police said.

The key areas such as Preet Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Mayur Vihar and other vital zones have been given special attention, with enhanced patrolling on seven sensitive routes and roads, including Vikas Marg, NH-24 and Pushta Road, said DCP, East, Abhishek Dhania.

The DCP further said that 21 popular public spaces like restaurants, bars, clubs, malls and markets will be closely monitored to maintain law and order. A total of 32 motorcycles will be utilised for patrolling.