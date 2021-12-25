Okaya launches Faast electric scooter in India at Rs 89,999; bookings open

At the recently held EV Expo 2021 at Greater Noida's Expo Center, Okaya Electric launched its new high-speed electric scooter Faast, which is being priced Rs 89,999 (before subsidies). Bookings can also be made by paying an initial fee of Rs 1,999 through the Okaya EV website or at dealerships, the company said. Okaya also showcased its e-motorcycle Ferrato, which will be available from the second quarter of FY22.

The Okaya Faast electric scooter offers a top speed of 60-70 km/h with a impressive range of 150-200 km per charge. There are a number of specifications that the company claims the vehicle includes, including a 4.4 kW lithium phosphate battery, all LED lights, a digital instrument cluster, daytime running lights, and combi brakes.

Okaya is fully dedicated to the vision of making India a 100 per cent EV nation. “With the launch of our Okaya Faast, we have showcased our renewed commitment towards bringing innovative, low-cost but high-performance e-scooters to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country.” said Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group.

“Okaya has already emerged as a key player in this segment, with creating the much required fast-charging infrastructure for these e-scooters”, he added.

“Faast, with its performance specs and features, has managed to hit the sweetest spot in the market, directly challenging its petrol scooter counterparts” the company said.

Okaya has emerged as a leader in the e-scooter segment in India by offering a product that is fully made in India rather than assembled in India.

“With our exclusive 'Okaya Faast e-scooters' we are targeting the massive demand for high-performance EVs in the market in sync with changing preferences of the consumers” said Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Limited.

Similarly, the company said it has developed over 225 dealers across India in the first six months of its inception, as well as working on introducing high-spec e-two wheelers.

Due to a rapid change in the country's energy fleet to electric mode, there is a high demand for electric vehicles, and as a result, electric scooters and fast charging are also in high demand.

“We look forward to capturing the major share of the emerging demand in the market, equally with fulfilling our commitment to our valued customers by delivering them state-of-the-art Okaya Faast e-scooters,” said Puran Singh Negi, AVP, Okaya EV.

Ferrato's to-be-launched motorcycle will carry a 2-kilowatt motor and 3-kilowatt battery and be capable of speeds up to 80-90 kmph with a range of up to 100 kilometers, as per the company.

