Nissan

Shocking! Woman survives horrific accident with truck, check pictures here

A 46-year-old woman driving her car survived the incident involving a tractor-trailer and suffered only minor injuries

2015 Nissan Altima after the incident

A 46-year own woman, driving her Nissan Altima survived a horrific crash involving a tractor-trailer. The truck hit her car from behind on the Skagit River Bridge in Mount Vernon, Washington and then climbed over it. When looking at the photo, it seems impossible that anyone could have survived this accident. However, she not only survived the incident, but she also suffered only minor injuries.

In an interview with The Seattle Times, Washington State Patrol Troopers said the woman's vehicle was following a semi that slowed down for traffic. She slowed down as well - then came the truck behind her, which rammed into her car, shoved it into the back of the first truck, and folded the rear of the car over and onto itself with the truck on top of it.

According to patrol public information officer Trooper Rocky Oliphant, the car involved in the accident is a 2015 Nissan Altima. The photos made it difficult to conclude this on our own.

Due to heavy movement on the bridge, troopers stopped traffic in both directions - while the Altima driver was still trapped. She was able to get out on her own after a wrecker lifted the truck.

Her complaints of chest and head pain were only minor according to Oliphant, who said she was rushed to a hospital. A fine of $189 was imposed on the truck driver for "following too closely."

