Ola electric scooter real-world mileage revealed, 20 percent less than claimed – check here

Ola's electric scooters generated a buzz in the online world and continue to do well despite their unveiling four months ago for a variety of reasons. In spite of the fact that electric vehicles are mobility solutions for the future, scepticism still lingers about their acceptance. This is primarily due to range anxiety. The distance an EV can travel on a single charge still concerns many people. Ola says its S1 Pro e-scooter has a range of 181 kilometres, which sounds very impressive on paper. However, the Bengaluru-based EV startup has now put forward an explanation for why it is unreasonable to expect this range in a real-world setting.

Ola has said that the ARAI-certified range of 181 kms has been achieved in a controlled lab environment, but the behaviour of S1 Pro under real-world driving conditions would be greatly different. The company has also shared the true range of the S1 Pro which stands at 135 kms in a single charge. With the 135 kms range offered, there are certain conditions that must be met by buyers for this to be possible. Firstly, it is possible with only one rider whose weight is 70 kgs and without a pillion.

The maximum incline used for city driving conditions is 3-5 percent. A moderate riding style must be applied throughout the entire duration of the ride in the Normal riding mode. Weather conditions have been pre-defined between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius. Implementing these conditions should provide a range of 135 kilometres.

After a number of delays, Ola Electric started shipping its first batch of e-scooters nationwide recently. Electric scooters are available in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro, priced at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh, respectively (both prices ex-show).

Also read: Tata Power installs 1,400 wall-mounted EV chargers in Delhi-NCR

S1 has a 2.98 kWh battery pack, whereas S1 Pro comes with a larger 3.97 kWh battery pack. Although the ARAI-rated range has not been approved for S1 series, previous claims suggest a range of 121 kms.

Live TV

#mute