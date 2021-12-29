Play Indian music in flights and airports: Ministry of Civil Aviation to DGCA and AAI

Taking cognizance of a memorandum sent to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Joint Secretary Usha Padhee requested Director General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar and Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Sanjeev Kumar to consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the regulatory requisites.

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) earlier submitted a memorandum to make it mandatory for every Indian carrier to play Indian music in order to promote Indian music.

"Music played by most of the airlines across the Globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jan in American airline or Mozart in Austrian Airline and Arab music in an Airline from the Middle East. But, Indian Airlines seldom play Indian music on the flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it," stated the letter.

The letter further mentioned that "India has a rich diversity of traditional music. Owing to India's vastness and diversity, Indian music encompasses numerous genres in multiple varieties and forms which include classical music, folk, light vocal, instrumental music, etc. It has a history spanning several millennia and developed over several geo-locations spanning the sub-continent. Music in India began as an integral part of socio-religious life."

"It is, therefore, requested to kindly consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the regulatory requisites," said the letter. Currently Air India and Air Vistara are among the only airlines that play music in the aircraft, while only a handlful of airports play music, but mostly on promotional basis.

