Shocking: Cockroach Found In Vande Bharat Meal, Passenger Outraged

Cockroach Found In Vande Bharat Meal: Vande Bharat, known as the fastest train in the country, recently became a hot topic on social media, but not for its speed or available services. The poor quality of food served on the Vande Bharat train led to a major uproar. However, complaints about the food served on trains are not uncommon to anyone but this incident again fueled this topic.

A passenger on the Shirdi-Mumbai bound Vande Bharat Express found a cockroach in his dal served for dinner. The incident took place on August 19, when a family of five was traveling on the train. When dinner was served, the family was shocked to see a cockroach in their food, leading to a heated argument with the catering staff.

Later, the passenger, Ricky Jeswani, lodged a formal complaint to the authorities. In his complaint, he stated that the dal served to them contained a live cockroach. Additionally, the curd served was extremely sour and there was a dead cockroach in the meal as well.

Jeswani also shared photos and videos of the incident on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), which quickly went viral. In response, IRCTC issued a statement on X, apologizing for the inconvenience and assuring that the matter was being taken very seriously.

IRCTC expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused and assured that the matter was being taken very seriously, and the service provider had been fined. Additionally, officials were tasked with conducting a thorough inspection of the kitchen unit.

Jeswani was contacted through calls from IRCTC and railway officials, who promised to address the issue. However, this incident has once again raised serious concerns about the quality of food served during train journeys.