Skoda Slavia launched in India, prices start at Rs 10.69 lakh

Skoda Auto India on Monday said it has launched an all-new Slavia with a price starting at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). With a one-litre petrol engine, the model is available in three variants - Active, Ambition, and Style.

A six-speed manual gearbox will be available in Slavia 1.0 TSI across all variants along with a six-speed automatic transmission in Ambition and Style variants. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna are primary competitors in the domestic market for this sedan.

Skoda said the Slavia Active trim with manual transmission is priced at Rs 10.69 lakh, Ambition with manual transmission is priced at Rs 12.39 lakh while the automatic version is priced at Rs 13.59 lakh. The Style trim (without sunroof) with manual transmission is priced at Rs 13.59 lakh. The Style variant with sunroof and the manual transmission is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh while the range-topping Style AT is priced at Rs 15.39 lakh.

Slavia 1.0 TSI is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and features a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 115 PS. Kushaq was first launched on this platform in 2021.

The engine is rated for fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds, the automaker noted. The Czech carmaker said at 1,752 mm, the Slavia is the widest car in the premium mid-size sedan segment. It is also the tallest in its class at 1,507 mm.

The sedan comes with a boot space capacity of 521 litres and with the rear seats folded this expands to 1,050 litres. The model also features a ground clearance of 179 mm, which is again segment best, the automaker stated.

Skoda said the model comes with a bevy of safety features, including up to 6 airbags, electronic stability control and electronic differential system for enhanced traction under cornering, and a multi-collision brake, which prevents potential follow-on collisions in case of an accident and brings the car to a halt in a gradual manner.

It also comes with parking sensors, automatic brake disc cleaning function, rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, hill-hold control, cruise control, auto headlamps, connected features, among others.

Skoda also plans to launch Slavia with a bigger 1.5-litre TSI engine, details of which will be revealed on 3rd March.

