Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said that the TATA Aircraft Complex, built in partnership with Airbus, aims to deliver its first C295 aircraft within the next two years. "Exactly after two years from now, we will deliver the first indigenously manufactured C-295 Aircraft," Tata Sons Chairman said in his address at the inauguration of the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C295 military transport aircraft in Vadodara in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the country's first private military transport aircraft production plant here today. Chandrasekaran emphasised, "This is a very, very important day for India and Indian defence sector. We will deliver the first aircraft in next two years. This project will propel India into the next generation of advanced manufacturing. It will build a diverse and sophisticated skills ecosystem, as well as a very strong supply of base, more importantly, give a lot of high tech opportunities for our entrepreneurs and youth."

The facility marks a significant step forward in India's defence manufacturing capabilities and exemplifies the "Make in India" initiative, providing a new impetus for the country to emerge as a global hub for aerospace production. Chandrasekaran credited the visionary leadership of Ratan Tata for conceiving the project over a decade ago in 2012.

He said, "I will fail in my duty if I forget to mention that this project was originally conceived more than a decade ago, in 2012, by the then Tata Sons Chairman, Ratan Tata Ji, who led the whole concept to build a relationship with Airbus and created this partnership with Airbus and laid the foundation stone for this opportunity."

He added, "So I would like to remember him for his visionary leadership in this very path-breaking initiative. It is a historic moment not only for the Tata Group but also for India."

Chandrasekaran said that the first 200 engineers from Tata Group are already in Spain going through the training that is required. "We have worked with 40 SME companies and we will be adding more companies to build the entire localisation that is required for the product...," he said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also addressed the gathering, praising the collaboration between Tata and Airbus as an extraordinary example of partnership.

He said, "Prime Minister Modi, this is your vision to turn India into an industrial powerhouse. This partnership between Airbus and TATA will contribute to the progress of the Indian aerospace industry, and will open new doors for the arrival of other European companies."

He added, "This project brings together the best of two worlds. Tata is probably the best exponent of Indian industrial strength. It is a giant among giants. If Indian companies want to grow they can trust Spain companies." Highlighting the synergy between Indian and Spanish industries, he described Tata as "a giant among giants" and the best representative of Indian industrial strength.

He said, "Airbus opens a new chapter, patterning with India's Defence and Space industry, this project strengthens our industrial ties while underlying our country's deep commitment as a reliable and esoteric partner, and it shows as well the capabilities of the Spanish defence industry, with its world-class expertise and its well earned international reputation."

He added, "Today, we're taking another step forward, a strategic step focused on a key industrial and technological field, the presence of Spanish companies in India and Indian companies in Spain is growing. This growing presence is based on a few pillars, long-term vision, the search for reliable partners, and the commitment to develop Industries at the local level, to create jobs and wealth across all the territory."