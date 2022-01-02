Tata Motors outnumbers Hyundai to become the second biggest carmaker in India

For the first time in decades, Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker has trumped South Korean Hyundai to become second highest car selling brand in India. Maruti Suzuki remains the top carmaker in the country.

Tata Motors reported that domestic sales rose to 66,307 units during the month under review from 53,430 units during December 2020.

Sales of the company's commercial vehicles increased to 31,008 units in December 2021 from 29,885 units in the same month last year. Passenger vehicle sales increased by 50 percent to 35,299 units from 23,545 units in December 2020.

"Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis," said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

"The overwhelming market response to Tata Punch launched in October 21 is further boosting demand for the company`s `New Forever` range of cars and SUVs," he added.

Chandra also said that the ever-increasing demand for Nexon EV and Tigor EV as well as progressive revival of the EV fleet segment were instrumental in driving this steep growth.

"Going forward, semiconductor supplies will remain the key source of uncertainty. Additionally, the impact of the new strain of Covid needs to be closely tracked. We will continue to work on business agility plan and take proactive actions to mitigate these risks," Chandra said.

With inputs from IANS

