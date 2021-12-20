हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tata Motors

Tata Tiago CNG, Tata Tigor CNG bookings start at dealership level ahead of official launch

Tata Tigore and Tiago CNG is likely to launch with 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine in the coming few weeks.

Tata Tiago CNG, Tata Tigor CNG bookings start at dealership level ahead of official launch
Tata Tiago

Petrol and diesel prices have increased to the point where car manufacturers are investigating alternative methods to reduce the running costs of passenger vehicles. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata are betting big on CNG powered cars. During this fiscal year, Maruti Suzuki plans to produce 2,50,000 CNG vehicles which is an increase of nearly 60%.

On the other hand, Hyundai expects to sell around 35,000 CNG vehicles this fiscal year which will be 3 times more compared to last year. Tata Motors will also join in the fun as CNG versions of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan will likely be on sale soon in India, since dealer bookings have begun.

There is only one sedan Tata sells in India, and adding a CNG variant makes sense as affordability and fuel economy are the primary concerns of first-time buyers, and the car scored 4 stars in Global NCAP crash tests. While the Tiago kicked off the new range of Tata vehicles back in 2016, the compact sedan has been on sale since March 2017 and has enjoyed decent success over the years.

Read alos: Royal Enfield issues recall for 26,300 Classic 350 motorcycles over braking issue

The 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel engine, which generated 70 PS and 140 Nm, was discontinued in response to BSVI emission regulations and good demand for the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. In addition to expanding the range, the CNG-powered variant will also cater to a wider range of customers.

No major exterior changes are excepted in the factory-installed CNG variant apart for the potential addition of new variant badges. The same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will be used with a slight reduction in performance numbers.

Tata brought in the Tigor EV as well a while ago, leveraging the momentum generated by the country's best-selling electric car, the Nexon EV. In the upcoming year, the brand is expected to launch new products.

