Toyota Hilux pickup truck set to launch on 23rd January, bookings open

The Toyota Hilux pickups will be launched on January 23 in India, and bookings have already begun for the vehicle. The price of the pickup varies depending on the dealer between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh. The Hilux marks Toyota's entry into the lifestyle pickup truck market, where the only legitimate competition is the Isuzu D-Max.

Innova Crysta and Fortuner, as well as the Hilux, are built on the IMV-2 platform. Therefore, many components, such as the four-wheel-drive system engine, gearbox and suspension, will be shared. Its length is 5,285mm and its wheelbase is 3,085mm. For comparison, the Fortuner's length is 4,795mm.

A 204-hp, 2.8-litre diesel engine is expected to power the Toyota Hilux, which will come with four-wheel drive. As a result, this engine boasts a staggering 500Nm of peak torque, making it a perfect match for this pickup truck. No information has been released about the transmission.

The Hilux is expected to be offered in its double-cab body style in India, and although there is some resemblance in the basic profile of the truck and the Fortuner, it is remarkably distinct. In addition to its unique LED headlamps and more robust bumper, the Hilux sports a larger hexagonal grille.

The Hilux will look quite unique in India due to its large dimensions and the double-cab silhouette when viewed in profile. However, the rear of the vehicle is typical of pickup trucks.

India's Hilux is expected to be equipped with many of the same components as the Fortuner. These include the dashboard design, steering wheel, and seats. There is also expected to be an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Hilux will have a comfortable and functional interior, but legroom isn't expected to be as generous in the second row as in the Fortuner.

In India, the only lifestyle pickup truck on sale is the Isuzu D-Max, which will compete with the Toyota Hilux when it launches. Pricing for the Isuzu D-Max ranges from Rs 18.05 lakh to Rs 25.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). According to sources, the Hilux is predicted to cost around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

