Technology comes in handy! Stuck in traffic, woman gives birth in Tesla as car runs on autopilot

Tesla has been known for putting the most advanced electric cars on the roads, making the automaker the valued in the world. While technology has its downfalls, as we have seen in multiple crashes where people drove the car using the autopilot only, the same self-driving functionality was taken into use by a couple in the US to give birth to a baby while being stuck in the traffic.

As per a report, a woman in the US gave birth to what is believed to be the world's first Tesla baby -- an infant delivered in the front seat of Elon Musk-owned electric car Tesla while it was driving on autopilot more. The remarkable delivery took place in September while Yiran Sherry, 33, and her husband Keating Sherry, 34, were taking their three-year-old son Rafa to pre-school in Philadelphia, citing the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Guardian reported.

Yiran Sherry's waters broke while the family was stuck in traffic. With contractions increasing rapidly and traffic barely moving, the couple realised they were not going to make it in time. Her husband placed the vehicle on autopilot mode after setting the navigation system to the hospital, 20 minutes away in the western suburb of Paoli, the report said.

