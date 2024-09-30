This Made-In-India Train Is Taking Over The World – Chile, Canada, And Others Want This Technology

Vande Bharat Trains: Countries like Chile, Canada, and Malaysia have shown keen interest in importing the Vande Bharat Trains from India. It is learned from informed sources that for several reasons external buyers are attracted towards Vande Bharat.

Sources said cost-effectiveness is the key factor, trains with similar features manufactured in other countries cost in the range of Rs 160-180 crores, whereas India manufactures the Vande Bharat at much less, at a cost ranging from Rs 120 to 130 crores.

Vande Bharat also beats competitors when it comes to pick-up speed. Sources say, Vande Bharat takes just 52 seconds to reach from 0 to 100 kmph; this exceeds Japan's bullet train, which takes 54 seconds to get from 0-100 Kmph. Informed sources also say that Vande Bharat is better designed than foreign competition.

It has one hundred times less noise experience than an aircraft and its energy consumption is much less. Indian railways are also looking to rapidly expand its track network and increase substantial number of trains.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in the last ten years more than 31000 kilometres of tracks have been added, and the aim is to add 40000 kilometres of additional tracks.

Vaishnaw also emphasized that work on the bullet train is on track and progressing at a super-fast speed. Amid safety concerns, Railways is putting special focus on installing its indigenous automatic train protection system, Kavach, across the country.

This will cover around 40000 kilometres of network and will be installed in 10000 locomotives. Kavach is an effective and low-cost protection system and is Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4) certified.

The rail minister told reporters once installed Kavach can bring down accidents by 80 percent and completely take care of human errors. The Minister said that the tender of 10,000 Locos and 9,600 km track is out.

Kavach has been commissioned in 632 km in Mathura - Palwal and Mathura - Nagda. Kavach has also been installed in 108 km on Kota - Sawai Madhopur. Courses are being conducted at IRISET for the training of 426 Chief Loco Inspectors on Kavach.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently reviewed a trial of an upgraded 'Kavach' between Sawai Madhopur and Indargarh Railway stations in Rajasthan.

Minister Vaishnaw underlined the measures taken to improve safety standards. He told reporters 97,602 inspections were done by officials, 90,000 signal plans verified, 2,500 km Track renewal done. Ultrasound tests being done for the entire network: In this financial year so far: 1.86 lakh Track km rail + 11.66 lakh no. of welds are also concluded.

Vaishnaw further said, "For testing welds: 20 new Phased Array Ultrasound machines introduced 990 railway bridges rehabilitated, 304 flyovers and underpasses constructed, 5,300 Fog safety devices installed Quality checks on Track fittings carried out. Hardship and risk allowance of trackman increased by 25% (2,700 to 3,375 Rs per month) done.