Kia Carens - All you need to know about the Upcoming MPV: Features, Variants, Engine and more

Kia India, the South Korean automaker is all set to launch their fourth product in India - the Kia Carens. As unusual as the name, the Carens promises functionality of an MPV, and styling of an SUV, and that's why Kia is calling it a RV (Recreational Vehicle). The Kia Carens targets competition like Hyundai Alcazar and Toyota Innova Crsyta and is largely based on the Seltos mid-size SUV. Kia will throw open the bookings of Carens from January 14 and launch is expected early February. We list out all the features, variants, engine and more that Kia Carens promises for the Indian buyers. Here's Kia Carens all you need to know-
Variants
Kia Carens will be offered in 5 trim levels -
Premium
Prestige
Prestige Plus
Luxury
Luxury Plus,
All the 5 trim levels will be offered with the Robust 10 Hi-safety package as standard, having 6 airbags.
Features
Kia Carens will host many first-in-class features such as-
26.03 Cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect
BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 speakers
Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection
Ventilated front seats
2nd Row Seat One Touch Easy Electric Tumble
SkyLight Sunroof
Kia Connect’ with 66 connected features
Over the Air (OTA) system updates
Smartphone wireless charger with Cooling function
Engine & Gearbox
The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options-
Smartstream 1.5 Petrol with 6MT, 115 PS and 144 Nm output
Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol with 6MT and 7DCT, 140 PS and 242 Nm output
1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel 6MT and 6AT, 115 PS and 250 Nm output
Dimensions
Length - 4,540mm
Width - 1,800mm
Height - 1,708mm
Wheelbase - 2780mm
Colour Options
The Kia Carens will introduce three new colours in the Kia line-up while offering a choice of a total of eight colours to the buyers:
Imperial Blue (New Colour)
Moss Brown (New Colour)
Sparkling Silver (New Colour)
Intense Red
Aurora Black Pearl
Gravity Grey
Glacier White Pearl
Clear White
Safety
Robust 10 Hi-Safety Package includes
6 Airbags
ESC+VSM+HAC+DBC+ABS+BAS
All Wheel Disc Brakes
Highline TPMS
Design
Star Map LED DRLs with Crown Jewel LED Headlamps
R-16 – 40.62 (16”) Dual Tone Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels
Star Map LED Tail lamps
Digital Radiator Grille with Kia Signature Tiger face
