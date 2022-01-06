Kia Carens - All you need to know about the Upcoming MPV: Features, Variants, Engine and more

Kia India, the South Korean automaker is all set to launch their fourth product in India - the Kia Carens. As unusual as the name, the Carens promises functionality of an MPV, and styling of an SUV, and that's why Kia is calling it a RV (Recreational Vehicle). The Kia Carens targets competition like Hyundai Alcazar and Toyota Innova Crsyta and is largely based on the Seltos mid-size SUV. Kia will throw open the bookings of Carens from January 14 and launch is expected early February. We list out all the features, variants, engine and more that Kia Carens promises for the Indian buyers. Here's Kia Carens all you need to know-

Variants

Kia Carens will be offered in 5 trim levels -

Premium

Prestige

Prestige Plus

Luxury

Luxury Plus,

All the 5 trim levels will be offered with the Robust 10 Hi-safety package as standard, having 6 airbags.

Features

Kia Carens will host many first-in-class features such as-

26.03 Cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect

BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 speakers

Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection

Ventilated front seats

2nd Row Seat One Touch Easy Electric Tumble

SkyLight Sunroof

Kia Connect’ with 66 connected features

Over the Air (OTA) system updates

Smartphone wireless charger with Cooling function

Engine & Gearbox

The Kia Carens will be available with three powertrain options-

Smartstream 1.5 Petrol with 6MT, 115 PS and 144 Nm output

Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol with 6MT and 7DCT, 140 PS and 242 Nm output

1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel 6MT and 6AT, 115 PS and 250 Nm output

Dimensions

Length - 4,540mm

Width - 1,800mm

Height - 1,708mm

Wheelbase - 2780mm

Colour Options

The Kia Carens will introduce three new colours in the Kia line-up while offering a choice of a total of eight colours to the buyers:

Imperial Blue (New Colour)

Moss Brown (New Colour)

Sparkling Silver (New Colour)

Intense Red

Aurora Black Pearl

Gravity Grey

Glacier White Pearl

Clear White

Safety

Robust 10 Hi-Safety Package includes

6 Airbags

ESC+VSM+HAC+DBC+ABS+BAS

All Wheel Disc Brakes

Highline TPMS

Design

Star Map LED DRLs with Crown Jewel LED Headlamps

R-16 – 40.62 (16”) Dual Tone Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels

Star Map LED Tail lamps

Digital Radiator Grille with Kia Signature Tiger face

