Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai. Shinde made the announcement at the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai. The toll waiver will be in force from midnight on Monday, he said.

“Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces in the cabinet meeting that full toll exemption will be given for light motor vehicles at all 5 toll booths entering Mumbai,” the Chief Minister's Office said. Giving details about the decision, Maharashtra minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse told reporters that light vehicles will be exempted from toll after midnight today.

"At the time of entry into Mumbai, there were 5 toll plazas, including Dahisar toll, Anand Nagar toll, Vaishali, Airoli and Mulund. Rs. 45 and Rs. 75 were charged at these tolls. About 3.5 lakh vehicles used to travel up and down. About 70 thousand of them were heavy vehicles and 2.80 lakh were light vehicles. Today, the government has decided to exempt light vehicles from toll after 12 midnight...The time that people used to spend in queues will be saved. The government was discussing it for many months and today this revolutionary decision has been taken," Bhuse said.

The Maharashtra cabinet has also approved a proposal to rename Maharashtra State Skill Development University. It is now renamed after Ratan Tata as the "Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill Development University. The veteran industrialist died in a Mumbai hospital at age 86 on October 9.

Maharashtra State Skills University, located in Mumbai, was established in 2022. It offers a wide range of degree and diploma programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Earlier, the state cabinet led by CM Shinde also passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, to Ratan Tata, in recognition of his achievements.

(Inputs- PTI and ANI)