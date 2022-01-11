Toyota becomes world’s most searched car brand of 2021, suggests Google Trends

Google plays a role in making us dream about the latest cars by keeping our choices just a click away from us. But were people around the globe dreaming about having a car of the same brand? The answer is yes.

When the world was in a closed bubble, it was Toyota that continued to rule the top searched vehicle in 2020 and 2021. The annual ranking by Australia’s Compare the Market states Toyota stands first in the Google Trends data on January 6.

Japanese Automobile giant Toyota topped searches of 47 countries out of 154 countries-representing around 31% of all searches. Even though in 2020, Toyota appeared in 34.8% of top searches, it came down by 3.8%.

A possible reason for the downfall is increased search in other brands like Audi and Hyundai. Both the companies saw reasonable leaps, where each increased their ranking by two places. Meanwhile, Rolls Royce and Mazda topped searches in a few countries for the first time since 2018.

Meanwhile, possible reasons for Toyota to remain on top could be the reintroduction of parts that were discontinued. As per the report, Toyota Gazoo Racing announced the reintroduction of spare parts for Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno.

With the reintroduction of these parts, Toyota car owners were able to give their old cars a new look and life. Further, Toyota launched a couple of new cars in 2021. The cars varied from electric vehicles to control the pollution, world-first Corolla SUV, to a newly redesigned Land Cruiser.

As the search game remained strong, BMW and Mercedes gave a tough fight to each other and stayed strong at second and third positions. BMW has closed the gap significantly, and meanwhile, in a few countries, Mercedes has switched places with Toyota.

Whereas, Tesla stands as the most searched vehicle brand in Hong Kong, Israel, Macao, Singapore, and China.

