Traffic Affected along NH10 Due To Heavy Rains, Kalimpong DM Orders Restrictions

The Kalimpong District Magistrate has ordered restriction or diversion of movement of vehicles along NH 10 due to heavy rains in the upper reaches of Sikkim, rise in water level of Teesta and inundation in few places like Rabi Jhora and Teesta Bazar.

"I, Sri Balasubramanian T, IAS, District Magistrate. Kalimpong in the exercise of the power conferred upon me U/S 115, U/S 116 (1) (a), U/S 122 and U/S 126 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 direct to restrict and divert the movement of all types of vehicles along NH 10 from this day the 13th day of June 2024 until further order," the Kalimpong DM said in the order.

The movement of all heavy vehicles including buses is restricted from Melli to Chitrey and vice versa via NH 10, from Melli to 29" Mile and vice versa via NH 10, and via Rabi Jhora, Teesta Bazar, Pesok to Darjeeling and vice versa, the DM said.

The DM said that only small vehicles will move from Rangpoo towards Siliguri via Munsong-17 Mile Algarah - Lava- Gorubathan and to Siliguri and vice versa round the clock. Heavy goods vehicle, buses and small vehicles will move from Reshi-Pedong-Algarah Lava-Gorubathan and to Siliguri and vice versa round the clock and all vehicles from Kalimpong to Darjeeling and vice versa will move from 27 Mile Teesta Valley Darjeeling.

Necessary restrictions at Rangpoo Check post, Melli Bazaar, Chitrey and at the District border along NH 10 stretches shall be imposed by police (Traffic) for facilitating route diversion, it added.

The DM said that traffic restrictions have been imposed from the Melli to Chitrey areas due to cracks on the road surface and traffic diversions imposed accordingly.

The Kalimpong DM further added that no major loss has been reported to any property and no evacuation was involved. People are being made aware and kept under constant communication about the rise in water level, he added.

"All our flood shelters are ready, so far no one shifted to flood shelters," he said.

The DM said that there is a continuous watch on rainfall and water levels are also being monitored adding that a special team of Civil Defence personnel and police are manning strategic locations for necessary monitoring and surveillance.

He said that all the blocks in the district are being actively monitored by the disaster management team and the control room has been kept active.